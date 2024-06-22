Follow on Google News
GEO Jobe Announces Partnership with Baron Weather, Empowering Clients with Critical Weather Insights
Company Leaders Forge Alliance to Enhance Global Community Safety
By: GEO Jobe
Both tech companies are partners in the Esri Partner Network (EPN), a global ecosystem of organizations established to help users around the world utilize the benefits of Esri's ArcGIS software, location intelligence solutions, and mapping tools. GEO Jobe has been designing software for ArcGIS users for more than two decades and just last year advanced to Platinum Partner status within the EPN, representing its high level of alignment with the global industry leader.
"This partnership is a significant win for GEO Jobe and Baron customers. With overlapping clientele in various industries, the collaboration allows for the seamless integration of services," says Baron Weather's Vice President of Enterprise Sales Marc Krasner. "For Baron customers seeking ArcGIS apps and solutions, GEO Jobe's expertise can help them augment their existing infrastructure or extend it through their organization. Similarly, GEO Jobe's clients needing top-tier weather data can receive the best-in-class intelligence to master weather-related challenges and ensure the safety and efficiency of their operations, thus reinforcing their competitive edge. So, this partnership creates a mutually beneficial scenario for all customers involved."
GEO Jobe's extensive customer base, which includes a diverse array of organizations within Baron's target demographic, sets the stage for a strategic collaboration. By actively engaging with these shared clients, Baron aims to equip them with crucial weather data necessary for adeptly navigating severe weather events, climate impacts and other hazardous conditions. This proactive approach ensures the safety of their personnel, assets, and business operations.
Aligning with GEO Jobe's philosophy, which emphasizes the positive impact of business on communities, the partnership with Baron Weather signifies a shared commitment to community advancement. Leveraging their combined resources and expertise, GEO Jobe and Baron Weather are poised to make an even more significant and positive impact on a global scale.
"Baron Weather is a company that has my respect and admiration. I am very excited for the possibilities unlocked by this partnership. I know that they bring the same excellent level of care and quality to their customers as we do to ours. Accordingly, I strongly believe GEO Jobe's clients will benefit immensely from accessing Baron Weather's data offerings," says GEO Jobe CEO David Hansen.
"The power of the partner ecosystem goes well beyond a partner's direct relationship to Esri; it is greatly enhanced by the synergies created between partners in the program," says Richard Cooke, Esri Director of Global Business Development. "It is exciting to see the impact of GIS grow exponentially through the collaboration of partners such as Baron Weather and GEO Jobe."
To learn more about GEO Jobe, visit https://geo-
About GEO Jobe:
GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving over 10,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe is best known for developing the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Scheduler for ArcGIS. GEO Jobe offers U.S.-based 24/7 Support solutions for organizations using Esri's ArcGIS© System. GEO Jobe also offers professional services focused on Esri's ArcGIS© System, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, data science, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 25th year of operation, has been an Esri business partner since 2002, and is currently a Platinum Partner.
About Baron Weather:
When it comes to weather intelligence, precision matters in terms of meteorological hardware, software, and data for organizations. Baron's world-class scientists continuously invent new, more effective ways to provide superior weather intelligence. As a partner with the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), Baron collaborates with Esri to support customers with business solutions and help customers maximize their geographic information system (GIS) and location technology investments. Baron products are used in numerous industries such as automotive, transportation, aviation, insurance, marine, government, and media. Currently, 226 million people have access to Baron Weather intelligence through major media outlets in North America.
Contact
Jonah Taylor
Marketing Manager
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
