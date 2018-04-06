News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HOPE Sheds Light to host A Day of HOPE on May 12
The event will celebrate recovery and wellness through the groundbreaking of HOPE Sheds Light's new butterfly garden in Toms River.
This new garden will be a place to reflect and remember… a place to find peace, beauty and solitude. Featuring a Zen-like atmosphere for walking or sitting, the garden will be constructed and planted with flora that attract the most beautiful of butterflies to act as a symbol of transformation.
"Anchored by our mission to raise awareness and educate families on the disease that has plagued so many, this butterfly garden will help us embrace addiction so that our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters no longer have to hide in the shadows," said Stephen Willis, Co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "They can instead have the courage to change through a community that truly cares enough to share their personal experiences in order to offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery."
Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families suffering from the epidemic of substance abuse that has become widely prevalent at the Jersey Shore in recent years.
"Since the families and friends of those with addiction problems often feel isolated, ashamed,
overwhelmed and hopeless, HOPE Sheds Light was created to provide direction, resources and hope toward recovery," said Ron Rosetto, Co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "We are passionate about helping anyone in need, and we have created this organization to provide those individuals with the resources they need to find hope for a future free from addiction."
Attendees at the event will also have the opportunity to pre-register for the 5th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk, which will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 9am on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. All participants will receive a yellow HOPE Sheds Light walk t-shirt, and resources will be available for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. Registration is also available at http://www.HOPEshedslight.org/
"This is a celebration of recovery," said Arvo Prima, Co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. Through our new butterfly garden and our upcoming Celebration of HOPE Walk, we will show the community that recovery is possible."
To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org, send an email to info@HOPEShedsLight.org or call 732.244.0783.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
lcrossan@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse