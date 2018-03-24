Media Contact

-- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Uniform Appraisal Standards for Federal Land Acquisitions USFLA - The Yellow Book course (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3800) being held on Thursday, May 31, 2018-Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Herndon, VA.This course is designed to provide students with an increased understanding of the Uniform Appraisal Standards for Federal Land Acquisitions (UASFLA) also known as the 'Yellow Book.' This 3-day course is designed to provide students with an increased understanding of the Uniform Appraisal Standards for Federal Land Acquisitions, Sixth Edition. This "Yellow Book" course is based on the 2016 Uniform Appraisal Standards for Federal Land Acquisitions.There is an optional exam offered at the end of the course.To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3800) or call (800) 272-8258.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.