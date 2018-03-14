News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bellevue Cosmetic Dentist, Cynthia Pauley DDS, Elected President of WSDA 2018
Cynthia Pauley a cosmetic dentist at Brookside Dental in Bellevue, WA, has been elected by her fellow dentists as the new president of the Washington State Dental Association.
Bellevue Cosmetic Dentist, Cynthia Pauley DDS, has been elected by her peer dentists to be the President of the Washington State Dental Association for 2018. She has a passion for dentistry and has been a member of the WSDA Board of Directors since 2014. Since joining the Board of Directors, she has been a strong proponent of key issues facing the WSDA to make this dental organization better for both dentists and patients. She has served as a catalyst for many positive changes within WSDA. She is a strong supporter of having WSDA be a major player in supporting the underserved people around the state.
GROWING UP AND SERVING IN DENTISTRY
She has previously served as President of the Seattle King County Dental Society fsbdt in 2010. Prior to that Dr. Cindy served as a committee member and Chairperson for the Pacific Northwest Dental Conference and she helped found the Washington Oral Health Foundation. She served as an instructor in the Restorative Dentistry Department at the University of Washington for 11 years and had a private dental practice with her mother for about 20 years. They were the first mother-daughter dentistry team in Washington State. Her mother retired seven years ago and she currently practices at Brookside Dental with her husband, Dr. Brian Cave, who has over 20 years experience as a dentist. In addition to working for the betterment of various dental organizations, she and her husband have both maintained a high quality dental practice and received many awards and accolades.
Both Dr. Cynthia Pauley and Dr. Brian Cave may be contacted at Brookside Dental, 13715 Bel Red Rd., Bellevue, WA. or you can visit their website at https://www.brooksidedental.com to see examples of excellent dentistry.
Media Contact
Brookside Dental, 13715 Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
***@brooksidedental.com
425-643-2818
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse