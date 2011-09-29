 
Industry News





Dentists at Brookside Dental Listed as USA Top Dentists 2018

Bellevue Cosmetic Dentists selected as USA Top Dentists for the eighth consecutive year.
 
 
BELLEVUE, Wash. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Cosmetic Dentists, Dr. Brian Cave and Dr. Cindy Pauley, are listed as USA Top Dentists for the Eighth Year in 2018. Their professional dentistry resumes are listed on the USA Top Dentists website at http://www.usatopdentists.com which lists outstanding dentists from various parts of the United States. Both general dentists and specialty dentists are among those listed as USA Top Dentists. These two Bellevue Cosmetic Dentists are listed also in a recent issue of the Seattle Met Magazine as Seattle Area Top Dentists.


USA Top Dentists for Eight Consecutive Years


Dr. Cindy Pauley and Dr. Brian Cave have been selected to the USA Top Dentists List for eight straight years since the first year receiving this honor in 2011 (https://www.brooksidedental.com/2011/09/29/cosmetic-dentists-at-brookside-dental-bellevue-wa-selected-usa-top-dentists-by-peers/) and achieving this fsbdt accolade most recently in 2017. This excellent guide to the top general dentists and top dentistry specialists in the greater Seattle and Bellevue Areas is based on peer review and peer votes. Dentists that have first-hand knowledge of Dr. Brian Cave and Dr. Cynthia Pauley and their superior work will have voted for them to receive this best dentistry honor. This is considered a high honor in the dental field since listings cannot be purchased. Additionally, there is not any payment required for the listing honor as a USA Top Dentist.
Additional information about these two outstanding dentists may be viewed at their website https://www.brooksidedental.com where examples excellent cosmetic dentistry may be observed. Photos throughout their website exhibit the beautiful smiles that can be created with modern cosmetic dentistry techniques. The majority of photos on their website are of actual patients. Beautiful general and cosmetic dentistry results can be seen on patients at https://www.brooksidedental.com/smile-gallery/ which is their before and after photo gallery.

Both Dr. Brian Cave and Dr. Cynthia Pauley may be contacted at Brookside Dental, 13715 Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005.

Contact
Brookside Dental, 13715 Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98005.
***@brooksidedental.com
Source:Brookside Dental Bellevue WA
Email:***@brooksidedental.com Email Verified
