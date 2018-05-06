Brookside Dental Selected Top Bellevue Dentists by Seattle Met Magazine in 2018

Dr. Cynthia Pauley and Dr. Brian Cave have been selected as outstanding Top Dentists for the eighth year consecutively by the prestigious Seattle Met Magazine.

--Dr Brian Cave and Dr Cynthia Pauley at Brookside Dental, Bellevue, WA, have been selected by Seattle Met Magazine as Top Dentists in 2018 for the eighth straight year, from 2011 through 2018.Seattle Met Magazine has selected Dr Cave and Dr Pauley, of Brookside Dental, Bellevue, WA, were selected as top dentists by Seattle Met Magazine for 2018 in both the General Dentist and Cosmetic Dentist categories based upon the excellent quality of dentistry provided patients by these two excellent dentists. This is the eighth consecutive year that both Dr Cynthia Pauley and Dr Brian Cave have been selected to the Seattle Met Magazine Top Dentist List. Both dentists are passionate about designing beautiful smiles using state of the art modern cosmetic dentistry techniques as well as providing excellent preventative and restorative dentistry for the entire family. They put a strong emphasis on preventative dentistry as well as creating beautiful smiles for people.Inclusion criteria for the Seattle Met Magazine Top Dentist List is based on an extensive survey of dentistry professionals in both the general dentistry field and the various specialty dentistry fields. The Seattle Met Magazine Top Dentists Select List is composed of the best dentists from four Washington State Counties: King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap which surround the greater Seattle Region. The Bellevue dentists, Dr Cindy Pauley and Dr Brian Cave, have their professional listings available in the Top Dentists Section of thewebsite which has additional dentistry information available on the magazine website. Both Brookside Dental dentists have been delivering outstanding dentistry to their patients for over twenty years.Additional detailed information about both of these dentists, Dr Cynthia Pauley and Dr Brian Cave, may be obtained on their Brookside Dental website ator on their dentistry blog. Examples of the beautiful cosmetic dentistry these dentists have done for people may be seen by going directly to their website Smile Gallery where various types of cosmetic dental procedures are displayed with patient before and after photos.Dr Cynthia Pauley, Brookside Dental, Bellevue, WADr Brian Cave, Brookside Dental, Bellevue, WA