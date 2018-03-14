News By Tag
Minister of transport, communications and works of Cyprus to open aviation symposium on the island
Aeropodium, Q4 Aviation Solutions and CA Aviation Management Systems are delighted to announce the Cyprus Aviation Symposium to be held on May 17, 2018 in Larnaca, Cyprus.
This international event will explore the latest developments in the business and commercial aviation sectors of Cyprus as a regional hub. The conference sessions will provide the platform for high level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Cyprus and around the world.
Global growing traffic and aircraft demand present a challenge for the industry. This event will explore the latest developments in the aviation sector of Cyprus and new business opportunities and challenges for operators and manufacturers. It is a unique opportunity for all participants to debate the future of aviation in Cyprus, discuss different business models, enhance their knowledge about the regional market, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.
Participating companies will represent airlines, business aircraft operators and manufacturers, FBO operators, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure, aircraft registration and other areas that contribute to the development of aviation in Cyprus.
Swiftair and Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co are supporting the symposium as silver sponsors and Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc is also participating as an associate sponsor.
Expert speakers will contribute with their knowledge and experience. The agenda includes presentations from Anna Anatolitou of Ince & Co, Mark Byrne of Martyn Fiddler Aviation, Chris Christodoulou of Christodoulou & fsbdt Mavrikis, Christos S. Christodoulou of CSC Christodoulou, Matthew Delamere of Eyelevel, Jay Faria of Airtrade Aviation, Vladislav Filev of Cyprus Airways, Anthony Frances of Gateley, Capt. Tilmann Gabriel of City University London, Nick Godwin of Commsoft, Jan Hascher of JSSI, Jordan Karatzas of InterVISTAS Consulting, Joanna Kolatsis of Hill Dickinson, Roland McKay of kayway.aero, James O'Shea of Seefin Aviation, Gregory Olympios of JSSI, Marios Panteli of Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, and Rob Watts of Aerotask.
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO and Founder of Aeropodium pointed out that "the first Cyprus aviation symposium offers a unique opportunity for aviation delegates from around the world to enhance their knowledge about aviation in Cyprus, participate in high level debates, and meet the experts".
Antonis Theodorides, CEO and Founder of Q4 Aviation Ltd, an aviation solutions provider in Cyprus, said that "this event aims to demonstrate how Cyprus could become an aviation hub. It has all the potential and infrastructure to contribute to the further development of aviation in the area and beyond with modern airport facilities, MROs and any other requirements"
The conference agenda will cover themes such as Cyprus at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa as a new aviation hub, the operators' panel, aircraft financing and leasing, aircraft purchase and sale, aircraft management, maintenance and operations as well as pilots' training and shortage.
For more information about the Cyprus Aviation Symposium, please visit
http://www.aeropodium.com/
