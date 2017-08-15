 
News By Tag
* Russia
* Business Aviation
* Fbo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Russian Business Aviation Summit to be held in Moscow

Aeropodium is honored to announce the Russian Business Aviation summit to be held at Moscow Sheremetyevo on December 7, 2017. A-Group, a leading FBO network in Russia, is the Prime Sponsor of this major event.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Russia
Business Aviation
Fbo

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Highly qualified business aviation expert-speakers from around the world are expected to contribute to the conference.  The Russian Business Aviation Summit will provide the platform to discuss the future cooperation between the western markets and Russia, create a framework for such a cooperation, and develop sound practices for mitigating any operational issues. The conference will also explore the significant progress in promoting international cooperation opportunities in the Russian business aviation market.
This event with the global theme "Connecting East to West", will feature a keynote session and four panel debates that will involve in-depth conversations across a range of topics. The sessions will concentrate on the international cooperation with Russia, financing and leasing business jets, aircraft purchase and sales in the Russian market as well as aircraft management and maintenance issues.  A special FBO facilities tour organized by A-Group is also included in the conference agenda.
"Our company has organized 131 aviation events in 25 countries but Russia has always been difficult to include to that list due to many factors," said Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO of Aeropodium. "Now, thanks to the support of A-Group, it is happening. We are absolutely delighted to bring leading aviation experts to Moscow for this major business aviation conference".
This event features a line-up of speakers and delegates from a wide range of business aviation companies and affiliated organizations including Airbus Corporate Jets, Textron Aviation, JSSI, Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority, and UBS Corporate Aircraft Finance. "International cooperation is a key element in the efficient development of the Russian business aviation market," stated Nadezhda Turovskaya, A-Group's Director of Marketing. "That is why a principal decision has been taken to consolidate a pool of international business aviation experts in Moscow and to set up a platform for professional independent debate, not affected by any external factors. We are looking forward to a great conference."
For more information about this conference, please visit the official website  www.aeropodium.com/rba.html or contact mail@aeropodium.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeropodium.com Email Verified
Tags:Russia, Business Aviation, Fbo
Industry:Aerospace
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeropodium PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share