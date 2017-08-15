News By Tag
Russian Business Aviation Summit to be held in Moscow
Aeropodium is honored to announce the Russian Business Aviation summit to be held at Moscow Sheremetyevo on December 7, 2017. A-Group, a leading FBO network in Russia, is the Prime Sponsor of this major event.
This event with the global theme "Connecting East to West", will feature a keynote session and four panel debates that will involve in-depth conversations across a range of topics. The sessions will concentrate on the international cooperation with Russia, financing and leasing business jets, aircraft purchase and sales in the Russian market as well as aircraft management and maintenance issues. A special FBO facilities tour organized by A-Group is also included in the conference agenda.
"Our company has organized 131 aviation events in 25 countries but Russia has always been difficult to include to that list due to many factors," said Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO of Aeropodium. "Now, thanks to the support of A-Group, it is happening. We are absolutely delighted to bring leading aviation experts to Moscow for this major business aviation conference".
This event features a line-up of speakers and delegates from a wide range of business aviation companies and affiliated organizations including Airbus Corporate Jets, Textron Aviation, JSSI, Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority, and UBS Corporate Aircraft Finance. "International cooperation is a key element in the efficient development of the Russian business aviation market," stated Nadezhda Turovskaya, A-Group's Director of Marketing. "That is why a principal decision has been taken to consolidate a pool of international business aviation experts in Moscow and to set up a platform for professional independent debate, not affected by any external factors. We are looking forward to a great conference."
For more information about this conference, please visit the official website www.aeropodium.com/
