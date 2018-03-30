 
Expert speakers will contribute to the annual aircraft records conference

Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin and Hamburg, the seventh annual conference is returning to Ireland this year.
 
LONDON - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Aeropodium is the organiser of the seventh annual aircraft records conference to be held on April 12, 2018 in Dublin. Commsoft is the platinum sponsor of the conference.
The conference agenda includes presentations from expert speakers including Jan Bosak of Ping An Aircraft Leasing, Paul Boyd of Conduce Group, John Brady of SmartLynx Airlines, James Carroll of JSSI, Greg Coburn of Mercury Aero, Nick Godwin of Commsoft, Andy Graham of FLYdocs, David Louzado of ICF, Bart Mak of Mak Aircraft Engineering Services, Roland McKay of kayway.aero, Henrik Nielsen of Airlog Monitor and Steve Welsh of AerData.
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO and Founder of Aeropodium pointed out that "we are meeting for the seventh time for an event that will provide a unique opportunity to enhance our knowledge, participate in high level debates, and meet the experts".
The conference agenda will cover themes such as the purpose of technical records, protecting the integrity of records, technical records management, CAMO and how to meet the demands of operators, maintenance programs for airframe, engines, and APU and how to preserve aircraft value, electronic technical logbooks – eTechLog8, ATA Spec 2500, the future impact of blockchain on aircraft records and maintenance, repossessing aircraft records, digitalization of aircraft technical records, and delivering compliance-on-demand with digital back-to-birth fleet records.
For more information about the seventh annual aircraft records conference, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/aircraftrecords.html or contact mail@aeropodium.com
Click to Share