Iranian aviation symposium to be held for the third year in Tehran
Aeropodium is organising the third annual Iranian aviation symposium on 22nd and 23rd April 2018 in Tehran, Iran. The keynote address speaker will be Dr. Farzaneh Sharafbafi, CEO and Chairperson or Iran Air.
Following the success of the previous events in Tehran, the third annual Iranian Aviation Symposium will explore the latest developments in Iran's aviation sector. This event will provide the platform for high level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as unparalleled networking opportunities for aviation executives from around the world.
Investment and business opportunities in Iran present a challenge for the industry. This major event will explore the latest developments in the aviation sector of this country and new business opportunities and challenges for operators and manufacturers. It is a unique opportunity for all participants to debate the future of aviation in Iran, discuss different business models, enhance their knowledge about the Iranian market, learn about regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.
The third annual symposium will provide a unique networking opportunity for aircraft operators and manufacturers, registries, banks, airports, law firms, financial analysts, leasing and finance companies and any aviation professional with an interest in the development of the aviation sector in Iran.
Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority, Chabok Aviation, Federal Management Services, Hangxin and Inmarsat Aviation are supporting the symposium as silver sponsors.
HOMA Rises: An Exhibition of Iranian Flight History and Memorabilia will take place during the event.
The agenda includes panel discussions with the participation of expert speakers including Arnaud Brun-Khoobeelass of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, Mauro Calvano of Airways Aviation, Capt. Len Cormier of BCAA, Dean Entekabi of Chabok Aviation, Neale Faulkner of Inmarsat Aviation, Massoud Ghassemi of the Iranian Aviation & Space Industries Association, Laurence Hanley of Ince & Co, Dr. Ahmad Khonsari of Watson Farley & Williams, Dr. Mohammad Ebrahim Ansari Lari of the Kish Free Zone Organization, Atousa Mahmoudpour of Eversheds Sutherland, Dr. Manouchehr Manteghi of the Office for Science Affairs, Aviation & Aerial Knowledge Based Technology and Industries Development, Dr. A. Nikzad of FARSCO Aviation MRO Center, Raul Villaron of Embraer, Rob Watts of Aerotask, and Andrew Wilkins of Compass Aviation Services.
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO and Founder of Aeropodium pointed out that "we are meeting for the third time in Tehran to explore the latest development and new business opportunities in the aviation sector of Iran. This is a unique opportunity for delegates from around the world to enhance their knowledge, participate in high level debates, and meet the experts".
The conference agenda will cover themes such as assessment and review three years after the JCPOA, Kish Free Zone as an entry point to investment in Iran's aviation sector, maintenance and operations, financing, leasing and insurance, legal issues and investment in Iran, regaining lost position and being a more efficient hub in the Middle East, business aviation in Iran, roadmap to Iran's aviation development objectives.
For more information about the third annual Iranian aviation symposium, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/
