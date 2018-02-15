News By Tag
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Keynote Speaker Raleigh Chamber Networking with Power Event
Award-winning productivity consultant, Evernote Certified Consultant and technology specialist Emily Parks will be the keynote speaker at the monthly Networking with Power event for the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
Networking with Power is a monthly event hosted by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. Parks' event, How Technology Can Simplify Your Networking Efforts,will be held on Wednesday, February 21st from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. This presentation is free for employees of members of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
Parks is a sought out public speaker and has given workshops, talks and presentations to a variety of business, groups and corporations. Her Small Business Success Series serves as the core of her trainings although she also does customized trainings. Series topics include the following:
· 30 Tools, 30 Tips, 30 Minutes
· Go From "Where'd I Put That?" to "Here's What I Need" In No Time Flat
· Building a Lean Team Using Technology
· Planes, Trains & fsbdt Automobiles…
· Top Techniques & Tech Tools to Put More Wow in Getting Work Done
In this short video Parks shares the importance of being able to properly communicate with your team, clients and vendors in case of an emergency: https://youtu.be/
Can't make the Chamber event? Parks is available for consultations and can help with workflow, organization structure, technology training, file organization, workspace organization and more. To learn more, visit http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success®
The mission of Organize for Success® is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized presentations & workshops; technology training; communication skills; workflow processes; and workspace organization across the United States.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh as well as the Meaningful Green Award in 2017.
Contact
Emily Parks
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
