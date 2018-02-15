 
Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Keynote Speaker Raleigh Chamber Networking with Power Event

Award-winning productivity consultant, Evernote Certified Consultant and technology specialist Emily Parks will be the keynote speaker at the monthly Networking with Power event for the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
 
 
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Speaker Raleigh Chamber Networking w/ Power
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Speaker Raleigh Chamber Networking w/ Power
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Parks, owner of Organize for Success®, will be speaking on How Technology Can Simplify Your Networking Efforts. Parks shared, "To be successful in business, you need to network. If you are disorganized, you may not be effectively networking and lose business. Technology can help make the networking experience easier and less overwhelming."

Networking with Power is a monthly event hosted by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.  Parks' event, How Technology Can Simplify Your Networking Efforts,will be held on Wednesday, February 21st from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.  This presentation is free for employees of members of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

Parks is a sought out public speaker and has given workshops, talks and presentations to a variety of business, groups and corporations. Her Small Business Success Series serves as the core of her trainings although she also does customized trainings. Series topics include the following:

·       30 Tools, 30 Tips, 30 Minutes

·       Go From "Where'd I Put That?" to "Here's What I Need" In No Time Flat

·       Building a Lean Team Using Technology

·       Planes, Trains & fsbdt Automobiles… Be More Productive While Working On-The-Go

·       Top Techniques & Tech Tools to Put More Wow in Getting Work Done

In this short video Parks shares the importance of being able to properly communicate with your team, clients and vendors in case of an emergency: https://youtu.be/d8daW9i7zzg.



Can't make the Chamber event?  Parks is available for consultations and can help with workflow, organization structure, technology training, file organization, workspace organization and more. To learn more, visit http://organizeforsuccess.biz/ or contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz to learn how she can support you.

Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM

About Organize for Success®

The mission of Organize for Success® is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized presentations & workshops; technology training; communication skills; workflow processes; and workspace organization across the United States.

Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh as well as the Meaningful Green Award in 2017.

Contact
Emily Parks
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
End
Source:Organize for Success
Email:***@organizeforsuccess.biz Email Verified
