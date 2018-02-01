News By Tag
Join The Queens Chamber of Commerce for Queens Day in Albany
The Queens Chamber of Commerce is bringing the wonderful Borough of Queens to the elected officials of Albany.
-Transportation from the Queens Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 AM
-Breakfast will be provided.
-Lunch in Albany.
-Evening Food Tasting fsbdt Featuring the best restaurants and food purveyors from Queens at an elegant evening reception.
- Meet-and-Greet with the State Legislators
-Introduction on the Assembly and Senate Floor by the Queens Delegation.
- Tours of the majestic Capitol Building and Legislative Chambers.
- Sample some of the finest food and drink purveyors from Queens at an eleg
This event is supported by our Queens Business Improvements Districts, cultural organizations, and tourist groups.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Space is limited; RSVP a must!
For more information and to register visit https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/
Contact
Bridget O'Brien
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
