February 2018
Join The Queens Chamber of Commerce for Queens Day in Albany

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is bringing the wonderful Borough of Queens to the elected officials of Albany.
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Join the Queens Chamber for our 2018 Queens Day in Albany! This is your opportunity to make your voice heard and meet the Queens Assembly and Senate delegation.  If you are a Queens business owner, employee or resident this will be a memorable and valuable experience.

-Transportation from the Queens Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 AM

-Breakfast will be provided.

-Lunch in Albany.

-Evening Food Tasting fsbdt Featuring the best restaurants and food purveyors from Queens at an elegant evening reception.

- Meet-and-Greet with the State Legislators

-Introduction on the Assembly and Senate Floor by the Queens Delegation.


- Tours of the majestic Capitol Building and Legislative Chambers.


- Sample some of the finest food and drink purveyors from Queens at an eleg

This event is supported by our Queens Business Improvements Districts, cultural organizations, and tourist groups.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Space is limited; RSVP a must!

For more information and to register visit https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/7294/

Contact
Bridget O'Brien
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
End
Source:Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 01, 2018
