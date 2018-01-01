News By Tag
Team Logan Presents 2018 Bus Trip
Melvin Logan returns to the Arnold Sports Festival for the Third Time
Team Logan was started by Melvin Logan because he had a vision to be the world's strongest man. His goal was to perform well enough at the Arnold's Invitational Powerlifting Competition and at the USAPL RAW Nationals Competition to qualify to compete in the USA World's Competition. To achieve this goal, he started an apparel line named Team Logan. With the proceeds from this fsbdt line, along with the support of sponsors, family and friends, he was able to attain extensive training and equipment needed to train and win.
With the help of his wife, LaWanna Logan, the company has expanded and they have decided they want to have a fitness center that includes mentoring and other vital programs to benefit both young and old people in their community.
This will be the second year that Team Logan has hosted a bus trip to the event. The purpose of the bus trip is to allow all of his supporters a chance to watch him compete. Included in the bus trip is a ride to and from the expo, entry to the expo and a Team Logan t-shirt that is to be worn to the competition to show support. There are 55 seats available on the bus trip and tickets are priced at $65 each. In addition, during the bus trip a light snack, water, games and raffles will be provided.
The bus will leave from Cleveland, OH on March 4 at 6:45a and will leave from Columbus to return to Cleveland around 4:00p that same day.
Team Logan is currently looking for sponsors to be a part of the trip. There are several levels of sponsorship available and of course every donation helps.
To purchase tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/
For more information or for a sponsorship package go to www.teamloganfitness.com or email teamloganfitness@
Contact
Tyra Byrd
***@starmusicmedia.com
