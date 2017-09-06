Banxx Releases Bagz and 44137 Release Date

Third single released in preparation for upcoming project drop

-- Hailing from Maple Heights, Deniro Banxx started rapping at young age and used his music as an outlet to express his thoughts and feelings."When I was young my brother would come up with raps for me to say when my family and friends would meet up then as a teenager I started writing in my notebook and finally started recording at a friend's uncle's house secretly because my mom wanted me focused on football and school," says Deniro.Musical influences include Jay-Z, J Cole, Dave East and Wale. Banxx has worked with DJ Ryan Wolf and Clockwork wcj Muzik Group amongst others in Cleveland. Most known for his singlehe has been featured on many sites including Imfromcleveland.com, thisis50.com and clevelandhiphop.net. He has also performed at local Cleveland nightclubs, dates on several different tours as well as SXSW 2017. His music can be found on many platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Tidal"This song was just a fun track to make," says Deniro about recording "Bagz." "I wanted to make a song that would work well in clubs and talk about just celebrating life.""Bagz" will be on his upcoming project "44137" slated to drop this October 30, 2017. Bagz joins Banxx's first two singles, "Way Up" and "Tristan Thompson" on the upcoming project. King Scoot produced the song.Follow him on twitter at @denirobanxx216 IG: denirobanxx FB: deniro banxx YouTube channel: deniro banxx SoundCloud denirobanxx216