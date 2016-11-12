 
Toyz Electronics Joins Event Against Violence

Startup helps merge technology and urban culture for youth event
 
 
20161112_164552
20161112_164552
 
CLEVELAND - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Toyz Electronics, LLC will be giving back to the community by participating in the Music Over Violence Experience and Survivors of Violence Conference in Cleveland, OH, May 13. This the second annual Music Over Violence Experience (M.O.V.E.) teen summit.

" Merging technology and music has been a goal of mine since the start, being able to show the next generation those same opportunities to evolve is the ultimate give back " -Music Executive Quincy Big Heff Taylor

Toyz Electronics, LLC, a Carnegie Mellon University startup, is a technology solutions company focused on democratizing next-generation technologies to the urban and multicultural markets domestically, emerging markets globally, and global audiences with an affinity for urban culture. We provide connected hardware capable of integrating Artificial Intelligence and produce developer conferences to maximize capabilities of the hardware and next generation platforms such as VR and open-source tool kits. Our conferences, which range in scope from auto to home, lifestyle, and health industries, focus on innovation and inclusion of developers from our target demographics to provide efficient and effective solutions that maximize the diversity of technology adopters.

"Toyz Electronics is a true extension of the vision Heff and I had with Owners Illustrated Magazine, a home for the next generation of entrepreneurs to be able to create and innovate and make a meaningful impact on their communities. Ventures in technology in the urban space are uncommon but thru Toyz Electronics and resources we have mustered at Carnegie Mellon University and elsewhere we will begin to change that narrative."          -Damola Idowu, CEO Toyz Electronics, LLC

The purpose of event is to change the ideas of violent messages in music and encourage the youth to participate in positive activities. Toyz Electronics, LLC will have a demonstration table at the conference to encourage the youth to get involved in electronics and coding. In addition, Damoula Idowu, Toyz Electronics CEO, will be speaking on one of the panels.

May 13th: Shaw High School, 15330 Euclid Ave, E. Cleve, OH. Celebrity Basketball game at 2PM in the gymnasium. Survivors of Violence Conference at 4PM. Survivors of Violence Concert at 7PM.

For more information contact Big Heff itwmarketingpromo@gmail.com or go to http://www.cmu.edu/swartz-center-for-entrepreneurship/edu... or http://toyznationgl.blogspot.com/

