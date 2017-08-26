News By Tag
Tae Wall Helps Bring Da Peace in Cleveland
Performance at the First Annual Community Back-to-School Block Party
Tae Wall recently released his new single on all digital media sites. This is the first single off his upcoming untitled project. The single features Mac $pitt, his fellow Da Map artist, and is produced by KP Bangs.
A Cleveland-based unsigned artist, rapper Tae Wall was introduced to the world of Hip Hop at an early age thanks to his brother Donald Wallace, also known as N.O.M.A.D. Initially, Tae Wall was a songwriter and producer.
Tae Wall has been working hard to make a name for himself in his hometown by participating in contests such as Jack'N for Beats sponsored by Jack Daniels and Z107.9, Cleveland's hip hop radio station. In addition, he has done shows in Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, and New York.
"I just want to give back to the community and show the kids that you can make good music without being violent or using profanity."-Tae Wall
Being a rapper/producer/
The event will be hosted by several influencers in Cleveland. During the event, bookbags and supplies will be given away. In addition, there will be a balloon launch to honor lost loved ones of the attendants.
Be sure to follow Tae Wall on all social media:
Instagram: @tae_wall Facebook: @tae.wall Twitter: @taewall_damap Snapchat: @updawaytae
For more information contact his manager, Deuce, at taewallbooking@
Contact
Tyra Byrd
***@starmusicmedia.com
