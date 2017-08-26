 
Tae Wall Helps Bring Da Peace in Cleveland

Performance at the First Annual Community Back-to-School Block Party
 
 
CLEVELAND - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Saturday, Sept. 9, Tae Wall will be performing his new single, "Truly Are," at the First Annual "Bring Da Peace" Back 2 School Black Party. The event will be at Alexander Hamilton's Rec Field, 13200 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland, OH 44120 from noon to 8pm.

Tae Wall recently released his new single on all digital media sites. This is the first single off his upcoming untitled project. The single features Mac $pitt, his fellow Da Map artist, and is produced by KP Bangs.

A Cleveland-based unsigned artist, rapper Tae Wall was introduced to the world of Hip Hop at an early age thanks to his brother Donald Wallace, also known as N.O.M.A.D. Initially, Tae Wall was a songwriter and producer.

Tae Wall has been working hard to make a name for himself in his hometown by participating in contests such as Jack'N for Beats sponsored by Jack Daniels and Z107.9, Cleveland's hip hop radio station. In addition, he has done shows in Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, and New York.

"I just want to give back to the community and show the kids that you can make good music without being violent or using profanity."-Tae Wall

Being a rapper/producer/entertainer, he is a triple threat. Tae's untitled project is slated to drop late 2017 or early 2018. The feedback from the track so far has been great, the track promises to be a summer favorite. Recent features include The Grynd Report, Hip Hop and Hype and More Than Hip Hop. The video for the single will be released in early September 2017.

The event will be hosted by several influencers in Cleveland. During the event, bookbags and supplies will be given away. In addition, there will be a balloon launch to honor lost loved ones of the attendants.

Be sure to follow Tae Wall on all social media:

Instagram: @tae_wall Facebook: @tae.wall Twitter: @taewall_damap Snapchat: @updawaytae

For more information contact his manager, Deuce, at taewallbooking@gmail.com or Tyra at tyra@starmusicmedia.com or visit www.starmusicmedia.com

Tyra Byrd
***@starmusicmedia.com
