 
News By Tag
* #StarMusicMedia
* #ClevelandMusic
* #NewSingle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Tae Wall Releases New Summer Banger

"Truly Are" available on all digital music streaming and purchasing sites
 
 
Truly Are Single Artwork
Truly Are Single Artwork
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#StarMusicMedia
#ClevelandMusic
#NewSingle

Industry:
Music

Location:
Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
Projects

CLEVELAND - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tae Wall is releasing his new single, "Truly Are," on all digital media sites. This is the first single off his upcoming untitled project. The single features Mac $pitt, his fellow Da Map artist, and is produced by KP Bangs.

A Cleveland-based unsigned artist, rapper Tae Wall was introduced to the world of Hip Hop at an early age thanks to his brother Donald Wallace, also known as N.O.M.A.D. Initially, Tae Wall was a songwriter and producer. Learning how to develop and make beats more efficiently gave him the push to make complete songs. Tae became one-third of a rap group while in high school but branched off and became an independent artist, managed by his brother.

Tae's first couple of mixtapes were written and produced by himself. Influences such as his older brother have played major role in his career right along with other artist like Lil Wayne, Bone, TI, and Currency just to name a few. Tae Wall has been working hard to make a name for himself in his hometown by participating in contests such as Jack'N for Beats sponsored by Jack Daniels and Z107.9, Cleveland's hip hop radio station. In addition, he has done shows in Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, and New York.

Being a rapper/producer/entertainer, he is a triple threat. Tae's untitled project is slated to drop late 2017 or early 2018. The feedback from the track so far has been great, the track promises to be a summer favorite. The video for the single will be released in early August 2017.

Be sure to follow Tae Wall on all social media:

Instagram: @tae_wall

Facebook: @tae.wall

Twitter: @taewall_damap

Snapchat: @updawaytae

For more information contact his manager, Deuce, at taewallbooking@gmail.com or Tyra at tyra@starmusicmedia.com

Contact
Tyra Byrd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@starmusicmedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star Music Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share