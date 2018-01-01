News By Tag
VPApps Announces New Security Dashboard
Coupled with their SECURITYmanager product, the new Microsoft PowerBI dashboards provide a very powerful and flexible reporting system for tracking, auditing and managing security access. The dashboards provide three primary approaches for drilling into the security setup information:
- By Role Securable – Showing the Security Groups and Secured items (forms, reports, Attachments)
- By User Securable- Showing the securable items assigned to each user. This tab also allows you to select a securable item, and see all users that have access to that item.
- By User Role – Showing all roles assigned to a user and the status of the security setup for each user/role.
Additionally, fsbdt Microsoft's PowerBI technology allows the dashboards to be accessed from any device with a browser, meaning you don't need to login to Vista to run the dashboards. If you would like to see these new dashboards in action and better understand how you can enhance the security of your Vista system, contact VPApps for a demonstration at the address below.
About VPApps, LLC.
VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers. VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations. VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System. VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system. VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group. For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.
