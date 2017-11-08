 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

VPApps Announces DRS Reporting Technology

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- VPApps, the company behind WIPanalyticsTM and BIDanalyticsTM, today announced their Dynamic Reporting Structuring (DRSTM) technology.  This technology, which supports "on-the-fly" report structuring in SSRS reports, makes the VPApps reporting system far more efficient, reducing the number of overall reports, and giving users more reporting flexibility.   VPApps developed this technology internally and is in the process of deploying it across their report library.

The DRS technology allows users to select multiple levels of grouping, the detail level of the report, and the key metric that will be included in the report.    These options allow for multiple reporting structures from a single SSRS report.

With DRS technology, users are able to not only re-order report grouping, but also the granularity of reporting detail.  For example, a Project Manager can look at a report broken down by, company, department, superintendent and Job (with job level granularity).  A division manager using the same report could group the report by company, department, type of work and project manager (rolled up to project manager level of granularity).

"We are very excited about the impact DRS technology will have on reporting improvement at all levels of the contractor organization.  Our DRS technology represents a major milestone in our on-going efforts to provide more meaningful and powerful data delivery systems to our customers.", said Robert Sutor, wcj VPApps CEO and the developer of this technology.

VPApps is now utilizing this DRS technology on all new reports they create, and will be retro-fitting the technology into their existing report library.   If you would like to see this technology in action and better understand how it can simplify your reporting needs, contact VPApps for a demonstration at the address below.

About VPApps, LLC.

VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers.  VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations.   VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System.   VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system.   VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group.   For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.

Rob Humphreys
robh@vpapps.com
