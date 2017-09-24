News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VPApps Announces New Board Members
Tom Munro, has served as CEO of Verimatrix since 2005, a global leader in revenue security for connected devices doing business in 110 countries. Earlier, he was President of Wireless Facilities, Inc. (WFI) a global leader in the design, deployment, and management of wireless mobility and broadband wireless networks. He served WFI as CFO from 1997 to 2000, through the company's successful IPO, and as President from 2000 until 2003. Tom also sits on the boards of Airgain Technologies, the Digital Watermarking Alliance and BandwidthX.
Kathy Munro served as CEO for the SW region for Bank of America, responsible for all business operations, 10,000 employees and 450 branches. She also directed Private Banking, Business Banking, & Marketing. Kathy currently sits on several Boards including Premera Blue Cross (Chairman of the Board), Lead Director at Knight Transportation, Lead Director & Chair of Governance Committee at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Board Member (Chair 1997-2010)– Flow International.
"I am extremely happy to have Tom and Kathy joining our board. They each have an impressive, proven track record of helping companies manage growth and capitalize on new opportunities,"
About VPApps, LLC.
VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers. VPApps software wcj reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations. VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System. VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system. VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group. For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.
Contact
Rob Humphreys
***@vpapps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse