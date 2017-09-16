VPApps Announces New Offering - BIDanalytics BELLEVUE, Wash. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- VPApps today announced the second product in its analytics line, BIDanalytics. This product is being offered alongside the flagship product, WIPanalytics. BIDanalytics is designed to help construction firms keep a close eye on both ongoing bidding activity as well as the remaining work on projects that are in progress.



Unless construction firms understand the status of their backlog, and the work that must be bid to keep that backlog healthy, they can be jeopardizing their future. To help manage this, VPApps has built BIDanalytics. This product consists of two key components, vpBIDBOARD to track and manage bidding activity, and vpBURNOFF to project future revenues and gross profit and integrate projections with corporate financial goals. In addition, the dashboards that are part of the product provide information regarding bidding trends, comparison to competitors and other key information that can be used to improve how future projects are bid.



"We are very excited to bring BIDanalytics to the market. This tool is based on years of experience gained though consulting with dozens of construction firms, and my own experience managing construction companies. Understanding the status of work in progress as well as the status of what's in the pipeline is critical to successfully managing any construction firm," said Robert Sutor, founder and CEO of VPApps. "Our goal at VPApps is to bring tools to the market to help mid and upper level managers of construction firms make fully informed decisions about current and future projects," he continued.



When VPApps two core products, BIDanalytics and WIPanalytics, are used together, construction firms have a powerful set of tools to monitor ongoing wcj work, and have clear view of what is coming down the road.



About VPApps, LLC.



VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers. VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations. VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System. VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system. VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group. For more information, please contact them at



Contact

Rob Humphreys

