VPApps Announces Release of a New Cost Projection System
Some notable elements of vpPROJECTIONS:
· Not based on "batch" system
· "Data Anchor" system locks in over/underrun variances
· Ability to input completed units
· Option to use "earned units" when actual unit information is not available
· Flexible and controllable cascading calculations
· Labor and productivity specific projection form
· More flexible filtering directly on the projection forms
· Job Close out function
· Auto-adjustment for projection overruns
· Ability to project at "cost type" or "phase-cost type" levels
· SSRS reports with our new "Dynamic Report Structuring"
· Microsoft PowerBI dashboards used to fully leverage productivity and cost variance data
We feel this new cost projection system offers a variety of benefits over other projection systems available to Vista users. If you would like more information or a demonstration of vpPROJECTIONS and the WIPanalytics system it is tied to, please contact VPApps at the address below.
About VPApps, LLC.
VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers. VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations. VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System. VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system. VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group. For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.
Contact
Rob Humphreys
robh@vpapps.com
