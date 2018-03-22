 
Industry News





March 2018
VPApps Announces Release of a New Cost Projection System

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- VPApps has developed an alternative system to the existing Job Cost and Project Management Cost Projections system in VistaTM by Viewpoint.  The new product is referred to as vpPROJECTIONSTM and offers a variety of features to make the process of projecting units, hours and cost fast, accurate and secure.  vpPROJECTIONS is part of VPApps WIPanalytics product suite.  .

Some notable elements of vpPROJECTIONS:

    ·    Not based on "batch" system
    ·    "Data Anchor" system locks in over/underrun variances
    ·    Ability to input completed units
    ·    Option to use "earned units" when actual unit information is not available
    ·    Flexible and controllable cascading calculations
    ·    Labor and productivity specific projection form
    ·    More flexible filtering directly on the projection forms
    ·    Job Close out function
    ·    Auto-adjustment for projection overruns
    ·    Ability to project at "cost type" or "phase-cost type" levels
    ·    SSRS reports with our new "Dynamic Report Structuring" (DRS) provides powerful reporting
    ·    Microsoft PowerBI dashboards used to fully leverage productivity and cost variance data

We feel this new cost projection system offers a variety of benefits over other projection systems available to Vista users.  If you would like more information or a demonstration of vpPROJECTIONS  and the WIPanalytics system it is tied to, please contact VPApps at the address below.

About VPApps, LLC.

VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers.  VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations.   VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System.   VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, BIDanalyticsTM, SECURITYmanagerTM, and vpDASHBOARDTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system.   VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group.   For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.

Rob Humphreys
robh@vpapps.com
