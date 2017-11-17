News By Tag
ParallelDots launches a new visual API and an excel add-in for NLP APIs
"Virality Detection API gives a score to any photo (out of 100) based on its potential to go viral on the Internet. This API has been built by training a deep neural network on a large dataset of 500,000 photos consisting of both popular and unpopular photos crawled from different social platforms", says Ankit Singh, co-founder and CTO of ParallelDots. "This API can be used by journalists and bloggers to determine the featured image of their article or by third-party apps to help their users upload the best photo. The Virality Detection API (https://www.paralleldots.com/
ParallelDots will soon release a research paper for the methods they wcj used in developing the Virality Detection API which will be available as open access publication.
Ankit Singh elaborated on their other product, Excel add-in (https://www.paralleldots.com/
Since its inception in 2014, ParallelDots has developed artificial intelligence driven solutions for various industry verticals such as Market Research, Healthcare and Finance etc. "We are going to keep building AI-first, vertical agnostic solutions, Virality Detection API and Excel add-in being the newest addition to our stable", said Singh. Recently, ParallelDots announced $2 million funding from Multipoint Capital LLC.
About ParallelDots, Inc
ParallelDots, Inc. is a venture-funded artificial intelligence company developing novel algorithms and high impact products for real-world problems. ParallelDots growing team of 35 includes 20 data scientists and engineers. ParallelDots was incubated at TLabs, India's leading technology venture accelerator.
"We are excited about our strong suite of proprietary AI technologies, novel products, and growing revenues" said Angam Parashar, CEO of ParallelDots, Inc. "We are serious about developing winning AI products. That is why we start with research and build our own algorithms and datasets. We have robust proprietary datasets and AI-enabled operating platforms. We are AI-first and vertical agnostic: AI is universal, it will impact everything. We look for high impact real-world problems. We drive a virtuous cycle of well-defined problems, well-selected algorithms, and well-developed solutions."
