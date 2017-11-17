 
ParallelDots launches a new visual API and an excel add-in for NLP APIs

 
 
LEWES, Del. - Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- ParallelDots Inc, an Artificial Intelligence company developing novel algorithms and high impact products for real-world problems, has released two new products to further its mission of bringing world-class Artificial Intelligence solutions at fingertips. This November, ParallelDots unveiled a Virality Detection API which predicts the popularity of photos based on similar, trending photos on social media. ParallelDots has also launched an Excel add-in, which provides text analysis on unstructured data.

"Virality Detection API gives a score to any photo (out of 100) based on its potential to go viral on the Internet. This API has been built by training a deep neural network on a large dataset of 500,000 photos consisting of both popular and unpopular photos crawled from different social platforms", says Ankit Singh, co-founder and CTO of ParallelDots. "This API can be used by journalists and bloggers to determine the featured image of their article or by third-party apps to help their users upload the best photo. The Virality Detection API (https://www.paralleldots.com/visual-analytics) is our first visual analytics API"


ParallelDots will soon release a research paper for the methods they wcj used in developing the Virality Detection API which will be available as open access publication.

Ankit Singh elaborated on their other product, Excel add-in (https://www.paralleldots.com/excel-plugin) "Our Excel add-in provides the state-of-the-art Natural Language Processing capabilities to your analysis without the need to write a single line of code. The add-in comes in handy particularly when you need to run analysis on user-generated contents such as tweets and comments from a social media campaign, product reviews from e-commerce sites, open-ended user feedback from surveys etc. You can export all the data from your BI/social listening tools in xlsx or CSV format and install our plugin to annotate the data with sentiment, emotions, intent etc. and analyze them from the comfort of your spreadsheet in seconds."


Since its inception in 2014, ParallelDots has developed artificial intelligence driven solutions for various industry verticals such as Market Research, Healthcare and Finance etc. "We are going to keep building AI-first, vertical agnostic solutions, Virality Detection API and Excel add-in being the newest addition to our stable", said Singh. Recently, ParallelDots announced $2 million funding from Multipoint Capital LLC.

About ParallelDots, Inc

ParallelDots, Inc. is a venture-funded artificial intelligence company developing novel algorithms and high impact products for real-world problems. ParallelDots growing team of 35 includes 20 data scientists and engineers. ParallelDots was incubated at TLabs, India's leading technology venture accelerator.

"We are excited about our strong suite of proprietary AI technologies, novel products, and growing revenues" said Angam Parashar, CEO of ParallelDots, Inc. "We are serious about developing winning AI products. That is why we start with research and build our own algorithms and datasets. We have robust proprietary datasets and AI-enabled operating platforms. We are AI-first and vertical agnostic: AI is universal, it will impact everything. We look for high impact real-world problems. We drive a virtuous cycle of well-defined problems, well-selected algorithms, and well-developed solutions."
