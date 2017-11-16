News By Tag
Cumulus Season Finale from Best-Selling Thriller Author Eliot Peper Now Available on Bound
Cumulus takes place in a near-future where economic inequality and persistent surveillance push Oakland to the brink of civil war. It's a dark, gritty thrill-ride packed with political intrigue, world-changing technology, relentless ambition, and questionable salvation. Eliot will be donating the first 6-months of proceeds from the story to the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Chapter 510, a local literacy nonprofit serving underprivileged youth in Oakland.
"Reading is a superpower that allows us to explore countless imaginary worlds and, in doing so, discover hidden truths about our own lives," said Peper. "Bound's adaptation of Cumulus deepened the world of the story with extensive sourcebook material and brought it to life with captivating art. Bound readers have so many things at their fingertips that no other format offers: never-before-
Bound debuted earlier this year with exclusive content based on the sci-fi time-traveling novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland. The app also features content from former Pixar creator Stephan Bugaj, award-winning game writer Matt Entin, and linguist Nick Farmer, creator of the Belter conlang for SyFy's The Expanse.
About Eliot Peper
Eliot Peper writes fast-paced, deeply-researched stories with diverse casts that explore the intersection of technology and society. He is the author of Cumulus, True Blue, wcj Neon Fever Dream, and The Uncommon Series and his books have been praised by The Verge, Popular Science, Businessweek, io9, and Ars Technica. Eliot is an editor at Scout and an adviser to entrepreneurs and investors. He has helped build various technology businesses, survived dengue fever, translated Virgil's Aeneid from the original Latin, worked as an entrepreneur-
Author newsletter: http://www.eliotpeper.com/
Blog: http://www.eliotpeper.com
Twitter: @eliotpeper
About Bound
Bound brings great storytelling to time-constrained fiction fans in a compelling new mobile format. The app features serialized stories of all types but specifically focuses on sci-fi, fantasy, and thrillers—you know, the good stuff. Founded by game industry veterans and based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
Contact
Matthew Hannus
***@getbound.io
End
