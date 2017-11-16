 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Cumulus Season Finale from Best-Selling Thriller Author Eliot Peper Now Available on Bound

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Today mobile fiction platform Bound is publishing the final four episodes of Cumulus, an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper. The free Bound app, available for iOS with an Android version coming soon, combines prose, art, and audio with community features from the best storytellers in geeky genres, such as sci-fi, fantasy, and thrillers.

Cumulus takes place in a near-future where economic inequality and persistent surveillance push Oakland to the brink of civil war. It's a dark, gritty thrill-ride packed with political intrigue, world-changing technology, relentless ambition, and questionable salvation. Eliot will be donating the first 6-months of proceeds from the story to the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Chapter 510, a local literacy nonprofit serving underprivileged youth in Oakland.

"Reading is a superpower that allows us to explore countless imaginary worlds and, in doing so, discover hidden truths about our own lives," said Peper. "Bound's adaptation of Cumulus deepened the world of the story with extensive sourcebook material and brought it to life with captivating art. Bound readers have so many things at their fingertips that no other format offers: never-before-seen biographical details of the protagonists, investigative reports on the future history of economic inequality, press coverage that illuminates how Cumulus became the dominant tech monopoly, interludes that give a glimpse into the hearts and minds of secondary characters, and transcripts of clandestine conversations. If I were a screenwriter, Bound would be a goldmine."

Bound debuted earlier this year with exclusive content based on the sci-fi time-traveling novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland. The app also features content from former Pixar creator Stephan Bugaj, award-winning game writer Matt Entin, and linguist Nick Farmer, creator of the Belter conlang for SyFy's The Expanse.

About Eliot Peper

Eliot Peper writes fast-paced, deeply-researched stories with diverse casts that explore the intersection of technology and society. He is the author of Cumulus, True Blue, wcj Neon Fever Dream, and The Uncommon Series and his books have been praised by The Verge, Popular Science, Businessweek, io9, and Ars Technica. Eliot is an editor at Scout and an adviser to entrepreneurs and investors. He has helped build various technology businesses, survived dengue fever, translated Virgil's Aeneid from the original Latin, worked as an entrepreneur-in-residence at a venture capital firm, and explored the ancient Himalayan kingdom of Mustang. His writing has appeared in Harvard Business Review, TechCrunch, and the Chicago Review of Books and he has been a speaker at places like Google, Qualcomm, Future in Review, and the Conference on World Affairs.

Author newsletter: http://www.eliotpeper.com/p/inner-circle.html

Blog: http://www.eliotpeper.com

Twitter: @eliotpeper

About Bound

Bound brings great storytelling to time-constrained fiction fans in a compelling new mobile format. The app features serialized stories of all types but specifically focuses on sci-fi, fantasy, and thrillers—you know, the good stuff. Founded by game industry veterans and based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io

