Mi Lindo Sinaloa Mariscos Resturants Launches More Music Entertainment!
Holidays! are Here and 'Mi Lindo Sinaloa Resturant' Launches More Music Entertainment Programming @ Glendale Location with Live! Artists to enjoy while they Dine their Great! Seafood Platters with Sinaloa Style Menus Plus Delicious Micheladas too:)
Some of their Favorite Dishes that establishes them from the Seafood Resturants with their own Sinaloa Flavor are Camarones Agua Chile, Filetes a la Plancha Sinaloa, Molcajete Estilo Sinaloa and many more! 'Mi Lindo Sinaloa Mariscos!' is also known for their Delicious Micheladas in several different Styles with Flavors mixed with Spicy Chile Drinks too!
Mi Lindo Sinaloa Restaurant has also added Live! Entertainment for their Fine Seafood Dining locations where every location has their own Live! Artists, Bands or Karaoke for their Clients to enjoy Live! Music while they are having their Favorite Selected Seafood Menus prepared like back home in Sinaloa, Mexico. Try their Mango Margaritas are All the House Specialty!
The Restaurants are also Catering to some Local Sports Venues like when the World Series for the LA Dodgers was in their Play-Offs they have Live! TV Screens at their 4 different locations which most of the time is FREE! Of Charge to their Clients to also enjoy their Favorite Drinks, Beer Selection and their own versions of Delicious Micheladas.
This week they are Kicking-Off in their 'Mi Lindo Sinaloa Mariscos!' Resturant for their Glendale location Several Special Events Menus like:
Fridays: 7p-11p 'Urban Nights' with more Modern Music Hit Artists
Saturdays: 7p-11p 'Sabados Cumplaneros' with Live! Entertainment for Bday Parties
See Artist Line-up List for Dates:
**November 11th La Misma Paka Mercedes Galvan performs Paquita del Barrio Hits! Live
**November 18th Enrique Torres performs Vicente Fernandez Hits! Live
**December 2nd La Misma Paka Mercedes Galvan and Ramon Galvan performs Jimenez Hits!
**December 9th 'El Cora' Alfredo Romero performs Hits! From the Late Antonio Aguilar
**December 16th Maria wcj Elena Local Artist performs some of the Late Jenny Rivera Music Hits!
**December 23rd Christmas Posada Musical by RosaLinda Virgen joined by other Artists too!
Sundays: 7p-11p 'Domingos Tardiadas Nortenas'
Come Join us! These Holidays at 'Mi Lindo Sinaloa Resturant!' whether you're Celebrating your Birthday Party, looking for Live! Entertainment, Live! Sports or just want some Great! Seafood Dishes Sinaloa Style Stop by at any of their locations to enjoy from their Menus.
Also, there is a House Special that if you are having a Birthday Party Celebration the Birthday Person can have their Dinner for FREE! With the Special Package Offer available at each location base on availability.
Make sure you Stop by at their Newest location at:
Mi Lindo Sinaloa Mariscos Resturant locations-
Maywood--Huntington Park--Paramount--
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
