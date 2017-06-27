 
News By Tag
* Carlitos Avilas Sports Talk
* Corte Circuito Digital TV
* Boxing Soccer Sports Talk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glendale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

Real "Sports Talk" by Carlitos Avilas via Digital Radio/TV on Corte Circuito TV Channel

Carlitos Avilas now Launches his Real! "Sports Talk" Radio/TV on Digital TV Channel Corte Circuito TV! Get the Sports Reviews with Insiders information on his "Sports Talk" covering Boxing, World Cups and Soccer Games! www.cortecircuito.com
 
 
IMAG3649-1-1
IMAG3649-1-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carlitos Avilas Sports Talk
Corte Circuito Digital TV
Boxing Soccer Sports Talk

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Glendale - California - US

Subject:
Features

GLENDALE, Calif. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Carlitos Avilas, International Sports Icon launches his  "Sports Talk" Digital Radio/TV Show Sports Reviews via Corte Circuito TV Channel www.cortecircuito.com Direct Now! Via Youtube Channel/cortecircuitotv or Radio Banda Nortenaz www.radiobandanortenaz.com. Now you Never! Miss your 'Sports Talk' by Calitos Avilas is just a Mouse! Click away take your Sports News on the Go!

Carlitos Avilas 'Sports Talk' can be viewed or heard every Wednesday or Saturday from 12p-2p via Radio Banda Nortenaz APPs links are:
http://tunein.com/radio/Radio-Banda-Y-Nortena-s281947/

https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Radio+Banda+Nortena

Plus always can also view his 'Sports Talk' Videos via Youtube Channel/cortecircuitotv

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_3mMhgwfT6Y_SUvUoa-pTSgcUM0azazX

Recently, Carlitos Avilas was invited to attend the Press Conference for the Big Fight between Canelo vs Chavez this Past May 2017 which transpired in Las Vegas, NV of which there was a lot of controversy over this arranged Boxing Event! (See Below some Courtesy Writers Comments about this very published Boxing Event)

Courtesy By Rick Reeno

BoxingScene.com has received confirmation that the Mexican mega-fight, between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KOs) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (49-2-1, 32KOs), is being discussed for May 6th at a catch-weight of 165-pounds

After a lengthy layoff, Chavez Jr. returned to the ring on Saturday night and won a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Germany's Dominik Britsch (32-3-1, 11KOs) in Monterrey, Mexico.

Courtesy By Golden Boys Promotions

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, JR., Former WBC World Middleweight Champion:   "I'm very focused on this fight because it is a great opportunity for my career. I feel great to be involved in this event and show the world I can beat anybody.

"This fight is special and has motivated me to train hard. On May 6, I will be 100 percent.

"My father's name will always be with me for what he accomplished in the ring, but when I fight Canelo on May 6 you can expect a guaranteed war."

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, SR., Former WBC World Middleweight Champion:

"This fight means a lot, especially for Julio. We all know what Canelo represents in the world of boxing today. We expect a very difficult fight. Canelo has always been the stronger fighter inside the ring, but this time we things are going to be a lot different because he's fighting at a new weight. We don't know how he will look."

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer for Canelo Álvarez:

"It's very easy to get heated during press conferences, but when Canelo steps in the ring, he is one of the coldest fighters with the hottest heart, and come fight night, you will see that."

Although there was a Great Press Conference that Carlitos Avilas attended Not everyone was talking positive about the Canelo vs. Chavez Fight Nite! Like this News Article by:

Courtesy By Edward Chaykovsky

Malignaggi: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. is a "Waste of Time Fight"
Former two division world champion Paulie Malignaggi views Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as a "waste of time."

The all-Mexican mega-fight is being negotiated for May 6th, as part of Cinco De Mayo weekend. A catch-weight of 165-pounds is on the table, with Chavez coming down by three pounds and Canelo going up by eleven pounds.

Malignaggi does not dispute the marketability of the fight. He realizes the contest will generate a lot of buys on pay-per-view and a lot of hype among boxing fans - which is why both sides are pursuing the contest.

"I think the ignorant opinions are what make the fight game so interesting - you'll generate buys, you'll generate hype, you'll generate an incredible difference of opinion in debates," Malignaggi told Bloody Elbow's Three Amigos Podcast.

Carlitos Avilas " Sports Talk" Review for this Canelo vs. Chavez Fight was that even though there was a Boxing Fight Nite! Scheduled to be fought this past May 2017 in Las Vegas, NV and Canelo Alvarez did Win! Over Cesar Chavez, Jr by Boxing Points! Carlitos Avilas says that there Really wasn't a Fight Nite! Because Cesar Chavez, Jr. did not produce his Potential and even his Father Cesar Chavez, Sr. agreed with his Sports Commentaries on this particular Fight!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umEemZyluQM&index=10&...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZyogwH2img&index=17&...

Now Carlitos will be also following the Next Big Fight! Scheduled for September 2017 for Canelo vs. Golovkin which this one Carlitos recommends is Not! One to Miss because this one will be throwing Sparks! All over the Ring Side seats too.

Now Carlitos Avilas has also added on his 'Sports Talk" Digital Radio/TV Show his Coverage of the World Cup Fifa Russia 2018 Review which he will be Covering some Live! Games at 28 West Sports Bar located at 28 West Main Street, Alhambra, CA where he will be talking Live! On the Next Soccer Game of  Mexico vs. El Salvador this July 9th, 2017 @6pm. He understands that the Doors Open at @5pm where All Real Soccer Fans! Will come to this location from All parts of the World to support their Teams! Since there are more Soccer Games scheduled for 2017 @28 West Sports Bar.

Carlitos Avilas has chosen this particular location due to centrally located in middle of Los Angeles, CA and the @28 West Sports Bar located in Alhambra, CA is also Fans! Of Big Boxing Nite! Fights too! Therefore, they are a Win! Win! For the Real Sports Fans that are looking for more of the Behind-the-Scenes whether on Boxing Events or Soccer Games we've got you Covered this World Cup Fifa Russia 2018 Year with Carlitos Avilas Reviews since he is an International Sports Icon with Award from the Hall of Fame from the Boxing Commission!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qaRcAOtRdQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PziMi1hYQ5E

To get your 'Sports Talk" News on-the-Go! Follow Carlitos Avilas via Instagram/Facebook/Youtube/Twitter/cortecircuitotv for All his Sports News! For the Real Serious Sports Fans! Plus Special Playlist for Boxing Fans and for Soccer Fans too!

Stay connected also thru his Digital TV Channel Corte Circuito TV www.cortecircuito.com

http://cortecircuito.com/tv_Show.html

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Ks3lDh120OHn7t999VkbA

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_3mMhgwfT6Y_SUvUoa-pTSgcUM0azazX

Media Contact
Donna Lou Dorado
Corte Circuito Digital TV Channel
818/406-1291
cortecircuitotv@gmail.com
End
Source:Corte Circuito Digital TV Channel
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlitos Avilas Sports Talk, Corte Circuito Digital TV, Boxing Soccer Sports Talk
Industry:Sports
Location:Glendale - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Casa Magdalena Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share