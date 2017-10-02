New Latin Artist Kimberly La Guerrera Performs Live! Mariscos Sinaloa Oct. 15th

New Media Sensation for Latin Norteno Singer 'Kimberly La Guerrera' coming to Perform Live! at Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Glendale, CA on Oct. 15th her New Music Hits with her Banda Norteno. Come Join US!

-- New Latin Artist Born as Kimberly Lynn Pleitez in Florida from her Salvadorian Roots but in Love with the Regional Mexican Music which is better known as the 'Queen of Hollerbacks!' and the New Sensation of the Social Media she is a Banda Singer in this New Millennium because she can perform in English or Spanish Banda Hits! Plus she Rocks with her Controversial themes for young women also.Kimberly known better as 'Kimberly La Guerrera' start out her Music Debut at the young age of 14 years old where she performed with 8 different Music Banda Groups in the City of Salisbury, North Carolina which help start the formation of her Music Career to later be picked-up in her Artistic Development in 2013 now under Arma Music with her New Manager Luis Diaz.Kimberly La Guerrera also has support from her Audio Engineer Erick Luna with DLG Productions, Great Music Composers Artists and also her own Norteno Music Group. There has been a controversy as to why they call her the 'Queen of Hollerbacks!' in the way she relays the Music Songs as to Answer for many women for her to Speak for them about what they wish they could Speak as to Mens' Infidelities, Betrayals, Falling out of Love, and Adventures! She Sings for them she has became their voice since they don't have the courage and that gives her the Adreline to her Music Performance.Kimberly La Guerrera has had the Privilege of also opening a Telemundo TV Network Show Program "Que Noche!" with Latin Artist Angelica Vale & Raul. Plus recently was invited to perform at the Festival Latino in Maryland to perform her Hollerback performance with Mega Artist Larry Hernandez Musical performance Song titled "El Ardido".She has also been invited to perform in Mexico to do a Duet with El Tronco de Mexico Lalo Avila due to her being the New Social Media Sensationalist like at Festivals De La Raza Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro & Maryland. Which one of her Greats accomplishments in 2016 was to be invited to perform in Great Venues in Monterrey & Tamaulipas inside Mexico. Kimberly has made a mark on Mexico Fans too!At the Present time she is in the Studio Recording New Music Hits! To be Released Soon on Topics like Love, Betrayal & Falling out of Love! In Spanish for now which was Requested by her 2 Million Fan Followers. She is also Recording New Music Hits by Music Composers like Larry Hernandez, Espinoza Paz and many more.Right now Arma Music are promoting her new single a song that made the Great Latin Diva Singer Marisela famous "I can't forget him!". Arma Music are preparing the launch of "La Hija de Nadie" as well as some unpublished themes. Kimberly had the pleasure of singing the answer to Larry Hernandez from "El Ardido" Song she also sang alongside the Tronco de Mexico Lalo Avila and Espinoza Paz. Thanks to the program "Que Noche" with Angelica and Raul. As you can see Kimberly is a Girl who is fighting for her dreams and one of them is being able to be in the Next Piolin Show.If you Never heard Kimberly La Guerrera Norteno Banda Music before Tune In this Sunday from October 8th from 7p-9p via Digital Radio Banda Nortenaz www.radiobandanortenaz.com from your Mobile Android APPs on their Digital Platforms like:Dont Miss her Live! Performance with her Norteno Banda will accompany Latin Artist Kimberly La Guerrera Next October 15th from 9P-10P at Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa located at Address:401 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA 91204 Tickets will be available via Ticketon www.ticketon.com or at the Door! For more info on this Event you can call Mariscos Sinaloa at Phone: (818) 543-0766Arma MusicManager Luis Diaz(803) 242-0846Youtube:youtube.com/kimberlylaguerreraoficial www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSwyt_HN7HqamE5wQtpv9QQue Noche Kimberly https://youtu.be/OXAuEA4KT2MKimberly y Larry https://youtu.be/iecO2PhbT_MFacebook www.facebook.com/KimberlyLaGuerrera