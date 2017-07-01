News By Tag
Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Entertainment launches "Noches Sinaloa!" Oct. 7-2017
Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Entertainment launches 'Noches Sinaloa' on October 7 at their Glendale, CA location from 8p-1am with Live! Entertainment, Micheladas, Delicious Mariscos Food with Host Carlitos Avilas, Sports Entertainer!
Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa has 4 different locations in Huntington Park, Paramount, Maywood and Glendale that are Specialized in Great Micheladas! And the Sinaloa Cuisine in Delicious Mariscos Plates like Agua Chiles Rojo or Verde, Filetes Culichi, Filetes Diabla, Molcajete Frio, Pajuelazos, Caldo 7 Mares, Pescado Zarandeado, Callo de Hacha, Pata de Mula, Camarones Cucarachos, and much more! On the Menu.
Now at Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Glendale, CA will have Live! Entertainment from Thursday thru Sunday! Starts from 8p-1am with a Great! Family location where you have the Sinaloa Cuisine, Great Micheladas, and Artists performing Music from Juan Gabriel, Lola Beltran, wcj Paquita del Barrio, Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Linda Ronstadt, Charo Hits! with Great Mariachi Groups and Norteno Bands.
For Natives of Coastal Latin America Countries or Sinaloa you don't have to Travel too far just Come! Down to Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Glendale, CA where they have everything very Authentic Food, Great Drinks Plus different Micheladas Specials and now includes Live! Entertainment with Great Latin Artists performing every week.
Come Join us! For the Great Live! Entertainment with Delicious Mariscos Food to Help! The Latin Artists support Global Awareness for Blue Planet Network.org "Agua Azul" Campaign to help Latin America Countries like Nicaragua, Honduras, & Guatemala which these Artists are supporting this cause also. There will be a $10.00 Donation for Adults and Kids are FREE/GRATIS!
Latin Artists are provided by Esmeralda Productions www.esmeraldaproductions.com
Follow Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment for more Events/Fundraisers/
Instagram/Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment or Twitter/ProdsEsmeralda for updates!
