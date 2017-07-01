 
News By Tag
* Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment
* Noches Sinaloa
* Live Music Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glendale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Entertainment launches "Noches Sinaloa!" Oct. 7-2017

Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Entertainment launches 'Noches Sinaloa' on October 7 at their Glendale, CA location from 8p-1am with Live! Entertainment, Micheladas, Delicious Mariscos Food with Host Carlitos Avilas, Sports Entertainer!
 
 
mariscos sinaloa
mariscos sinaloa
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment
* Noches Sinaloa
* Live Music Entertainment

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Glendale - California - US

Subject:
* Events

GLENDALE, Calif. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Entertainment has now launched "Noches Sinaloa!" at their Glendale, CA location located at 401 West Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA 91204 on October 7, 2017 from 8p-1am with Live! Entertainment featuring Latin Artists RosaLinda Virgen, Chuy Rubio, Mario Bucio 'El Remington de Michoacán, Mercedes Galvan 'La Misma Paka', Ramon Galvan and many more! They will also be performing with Live! Mariachi and Norteno Bands too!

Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa has 4 different locations in Huntington Park, Paramount, Maywood and Glendale that are Specialized in Great Micheladas! And the Sinaloa Cuisine in Delicious Mariscos Plates like Agua Chiles Rojo or Verde, Filetes Culichi, Filetes Diabla, Molcajete Frio, Pajuelazos, Caldo 7 Mares, Pescado Zarandeado, Callo de Hacha, Pata de Mula, Camarones Cucarachos, and much more! On the Menu.

Now at Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Glendale, CA will have Live! Entertainment from Thursday thru Sunday! Starts from 8p-1am with a Great! Family location where you have the Sinaloa Cuisine, Great Micheladas, and Artists performing Music from Juan Gabriel, Lola Beltran, wcj Paquita del Barrio, Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Linda Ronstadt, Charo Hits! with Great Mariachi Groups and Norteno Bands.

For Natives of Coastal Latin America Countries or Sinaloa you don't have to Travel too far just Come! Down to Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Glendale, CA where they have everything very Authentic Food, Great Drinks Plus different Micheladas Specials and now includes Live! Entertainment with Great Latin Artists performing every week.

Come Join us! For the Great Live! Entertainment with Delicious Mariscos Food to Help! The Latin Artists support Global Awareness for Blue Planet Network.org "Agua Azul" Campaign to help Latin America Countries like Nicaragua, Honduras, & Guatemala which these Artists are supporting this cause also. There will be a $10.00 Donation for Adults and Kids are FREE/GRATIS! NEXT Saturday Oct. 7-2017 from 8p-1am only at the Glendale, CA location. For info or RSVP you can call (818)543-0766

Latin Artists are provided by Esmeralda Productions www.esmeraldaproductions.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mariscos-mi-lindo-sinaloa-entertainment-launches-noches-sinaloa-oct-7-2017-tickets-38137899484

Follow Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment for more Events/Fundraisers/Mini-Concerts via:

Instagram/Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment or Twitter/ProdsEsmeralda for updates!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyiTrycszw0 Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment



https://www.menuism.com/restaurants/mariscos-mi-lindo-sinaloa-glendale-751973

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDTvRWyUnhA&list=PL_3mMhgwfT6a8-0cqn6TB3z7U

Media Contact
Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment
Paramount-Huntington Park-Maywood-Glendale
818/406-1291
esmeraldaproductions@gmail.com
End
Source:Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Mariscos Sinaloa Entertainment, Noches Sinaloa, Live Music Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Glendale - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Casa Magdalena Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share