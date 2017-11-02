News By Tag
Candy Bouquet Relocates Between Two Dentists' Offices (No Lie!)
Gourmet chocolate and candy retailer in Wauwatosa, Wis., promises more product offerings and greater visibility in new locale
The gourmet chocolate and candy retailer remains in the same building, but has moved two doors west to 8730 W. North Ave. The new locale is (coincidentally!)
The new location offers increased street and sidewalk visibility for Candy Bouquet. A large front window features rotating displays of creative candy craftwork and new products. Inside are dozens of delectable candy bouquets, fine chocolates and hard-to-find candies.
The public is invited to Candy Bouquet's relocation celebration Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free product samples and refreshments. The Wauwatosa and Brookfield chambers of commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Candy Bouquet will offer 10 percent off all in-store purchases Nov. 17 and 18.
"While not far in distance, this move represents a significant leap for our business," said Scott Rondeau, owner of Candy Bouquet. "Besides the enhanced visibility to people passing by, we're able to offer expanded product wcj offerings in a well-lit showroom. We're proud to carry quality items from local chocolatiers and candy suppliers, and plan to get even more on the shelves very soon."
Candy Bouquet (https://www.sweettoeatgifts.com/
