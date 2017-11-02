 
News By Tag
* Holiday Gifts
* Corporate Gifts
* Birthday Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wauwatosa
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Candy Bouquet Relocates Between Two Dentists' Offices (No Lie!)

Gourmet chocolate and candy retailer in Wauwatosa, Wis., promises more product offerings and greater visibility in new locale
 
 
Candy Bouquet, providing Milwaukee with sweet-to-eat gifts since 2008
Candy Bouquet, providing Milwaukee with sweet-to-eat gifts since 2008
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Holiday Gifts
* Corporate Gifts
* Birthday Gifts

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Wauwatosa - Wisconsin - US

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Candy Bouquet, which has provided the Milwaukee area with unique, sweet-to-eat gifts and decorations since 2008, has moved to a new location between two dentists' offices (not intentionally – really!).

The gourmet chocolate and candy retailer remains in the same building, but has moved two doors west to 8730 W. North Ave. The new locale is (coincidentally!) between the offices of Dr. Mark Crego and Dr. Daniel Bures, both longtime Wauwatosa dental practitioners.

The new location offers increased street and sidewalk visibility for Candy Bouquet. A large front window features rotating displays of creative candy craftwork and new products. Inside are dozens of delectable candy bouquets, fine chocolates and hard-to-find candies.

The public is invited to Candy Bouquet's relocation celebration Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free product samples and refreshments. The Wauwatosa and Brookfield chambers of commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Candy Bouquet will offer 10 percent off all in-store purchases Nov. 17 and 18.

"While not far in distance, this move represents a significant leap for our business," said Scott Rondeau, owner of Candy Bouquet. "Besides the enhanced visibility to people passing by, we're able to offer expanded product wcj offerings in a well-lit showroom. We're proud to carry quality items from local chocolatiers and candy suppliers, and plan to get even more on the shelves very soon."

Candy Bouquet (https://www.sweettoeatgifts.com/shop-online/) specializes in creating tasty, one-of-a-kind gifts and decorations. Orders can be placed online at https://www.sweettoeatgifts.com/shop-online/, by calling (414) 256-0800, or visiting the store in person. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local delivery and nationwide shipping are available. Delivery to local hospitals is free.

Candy Bouquet (https://www.sweettoeatgifts.com/location-and-hours/) celebrates its 10-year anniversary in January 2018. At any occasion or celebration where originality is welcomed – birthdays, holidays, weddings, graduations, anniversaries or "just because" - Candy Bouquet is the personalized gift that will be remembered.

Contact
Candy Bouquet
414-256-0800
***@candybouquetwauwatosa.com
End
Source:Candy Bouquet
Email:***@candybouquetwauwatosa.com Email Verified
Tags:Holiday Gifts, Corporate Gifts, Birthday Gifts
Industry:Retail
Location:Wauwatosa - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share