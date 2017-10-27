News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston-Area Business Owner Event: Making Networking and Referrals Work for You
Ken Cheo, Owner and President of Our Sales Coach, will discuss these and other sales-related lead generating topics. Participants will come away with executable solutions.
Location: Atria Marina Place,4 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA 02171. You must register via link the link below.
• How can you make your connections more collaborative?
• When you meet people who you trust how can you produce results for both of you?
• Are you finding that too many of your leads and referrals end up going cold and not closing?
We are all focused on creating exceptional value for our clients. When we go to networking events, we can occasionally come across a prospect or get a referral but it is also inconsistent and unpredictable.
Here wcj are some topics we will cover:
• How to develop a systematic and repeatable process to secure referrals from your sources.
• How to explore your client and other networks to uncover the best referral opportunities.
• How to control the quality and quantity of referrals you receive.
• How to make your source look like a hero when they introduce you.
• How to provide a compelling reason for your sources to be actively involved in the introduction process.
• How to help your sources with what to say to the people you want them to refer you to.
• How to cultivate strategic alliances with people who can introduce you to dozens of quality prospects.
• How to develop a clear strategy for how you will give referrals and introductions to your most strategic referral sources.
Ken Cheo, Owner and President of Our Sales Coach, will discuss these and other sales-related lead generating topics. Participants will come away with executable solutions.
Register: http://bit.ly/
Contact
Greater Boston Business Network
***@soliduseditorial.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse