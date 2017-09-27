News By Tag
Loulou's Music Together Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Expansion in Framingham
Spreading the Joy of Early Childhood Music Across Metro-West Boston Area
"The last 10 years with Loulou's Music Together have been an amazing journey," remarked Louise-Marie Mennier (a.k.a. Loulou), Center Director. "We have had the opportunity to work with over a thousand families and children during that time, and I am so happy that we're able to grow with the addition of the MT MetroWest Framingham families and continue to spread the joy of early childhood music across the Metro-West area."
Music Together classes involve both children and parents or other caregivers in informal singing, chanting, moving, listening, and instrument playing activities that are developmentally appropriate for very young children. Continuing the activities informally at home is made simple by the CD, songbook, and parent education materials included as part of the cost of tuition.
"When I first started teaching, we handed out cassettes!" explains Ms. Mennier. "By the time I began Loulou's Music, we included CDs and now many of our families stream or download the music from our Online Family Music Zone. It's great because the songs are always with them even at Grandma's house or on vacation. Parents can also access crafts, coloring pages, videos, and more to give kids another reference to support classroom learning. It's great to have access to online resources and our 'Hello Everybody' app, but our number one priority remains connecting face to face and building a loving and supportive wcj community of music makers. This connection and joyful sense of play is vital for every child's development. Our classes also equip parents with a mighty 'toolbox' of ideas and songs to get thru the days with a smile in most any situation."
Ms. Mennier believes that an environment of informal music activities should be made available to all children, not just those who seem to be especially "musical." She observes that because today's families tend to passively consume music through recordings and video rather than actually participating in music activities, many children are deprived of the opportunity to learn basic music skills the way they learn almost everything else – from the example of their primary caregivers and through play. She stresses that parents do not have to be skilled musicians to provide this opportunity, and that enthusiastic participation is more important than getting the notes right.
As well as being fun and great quality time with your child, our classes are a chance to meet other parents in the area too. I have so many families who have been coming to class for years and are on their second or third child in the program. They get together with other parents they met thru class and their kids all play together having grown up all singing the same songs. We have 9 music collections with about 25 songs in each session. Kids who stay with us for 3 years have 225 songs in their heads. Songs they really "know" because we've taken them apart and put them back together again, danced to them, made up our own silly words, played instruments and drummed, bounced and rolled balls, and played with.
We believe music aptitude (the ability to sing in tune and to keep a beat) is something we are all born with, and just needs to be nurtured. Our curriculum is research-based to help all of us achieve this Basic Music Competence so that one can participate with skill and confidence in the music of our culture.
Download the free Music Together app titled, "Hello everybody," here: https://www.musictogether.com/
Besides Music Together, Loulou's Music Together also offers Ukulele classes for children 5 to 7. For the month of December, they will also be holding a 3-week "Jingle-Jam Sing" designed for the whole family with songs of the season.
Loulou's Music Together is now accepting registrations for its fall semester of music classes for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their parents and/or other caregivers. Music Together® classes are offered 7 mornings a week with some late afternoons. A brand new Tuesday afternoon class begins October 3rd in Framingham.
Interested families may visit our website to register or to schedule a free trial class. For more information visit www.LoulousMusicTogether.com
About Music Together
Founded in 1987, the research-based program was originally created for the Center for Music and Young Children (CMYC) by Ken Guilmartin and Dr. Lili Levinowitz, a national authority on music development in young children and Professor of music education at Rowan University.
Contact
Loulou's Music Together
***@soliduseditorial.com
