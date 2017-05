Trajecsys Announces Support Agreement with Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC)

Trajecsys will be the supporting sponsor of CoARC's Annual Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Awards reception preceding the 2017 AARC (American Association for Respiratory Care) Summer Forum to be held in Tucson, AZ, June 25–27, 2017

Trajecsys & CoARC Partnership

End

-- Trajecsys, a leading provider of online and mobile-friendly clinical recordkeeping solutions for Allied Health and Nursing programs, is pleased to announce its newly formed relationship with the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC), the accrediting body for professional practice programs in respiratory care at the Associate, Baccalaureate, and Master's degree level in the United States and its territories.As part of this newly forged relationship, Trajecsys will be the supporting sponsor of CoARC's Annual Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Awards reception preceding the 2017 AARC (American Association for Respiratory Care) Summer Forum to be held in Tucson, AZ, June 25–27, 2017."We are pleased to have this opportunity to support CoARC, especially during the AARC Summer Forums," remarked Trajecsys CEO, Brian Bright. "Given that we currently work with a large number of respiratory care programs across the country, it is a perfect fit. We are looking forward to a long, productive relationship with CoARC, and this relationship will further our ability to support the respiratory care education community as a whole.""The CoARC Awards Ceremony held at the AARC Summer Forum is our premier event for publicly acknowledging programs and educators that continue to promote excellence in the provision of respiratory care through education of future respiratory therapists,"remarked CoARC President Brad Leidich. "We are fortunate to have industry leaders such as Trajecsys support our continued efforts to recognize individuals and programs whose exemplary performances help advance high quality respiratory care education."The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) ( http://www.coarc.com ) accredits entry into professional practice programs in respiratory care at the Associate, Baccalaureate, and Master's Degree level in the United States and its territories. The CoARC also accredits polysomnography programs offered by professional respiratory care degree programs in the United States. CoARC's mission is to ensure that high quality educational programs prepare competent respiratory therapists for practice, education, research, and service.Trajecsys ( http://www.trajecsys.com ) was founded in 2005 by two educators who designed an online system featuring clinical recordkeeping for Program Directors, Faculty, Clinical Education Staff, and Students. Trajecsys provides reports with multiple filtering options, tracking of clinical hours, and management of assessments/evaluations in a single online system. Since its inception, the Trajecsys Report System is now used by nearly 1000 programs nationwide in thousands of clinical sites. Its flexibility enables Trajecsys to support over 45 unique modalities, including such diverse program specialties as respiratory care, radiography, sonography, nursing, surgical technology, veterinary technology, and many others.