Trajecsys Announces Support Agreement with Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC)
As part of this newly forged relationship, Trajecsys will be the supporting sponsor of CoARC's Annual Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Awards reception preceding the 2017 AARC (American Association for Respiratory Care) Summer Forum to be held in Tucson, AZ, June 25–27, 2017.
"We are pleased to have this opportunity to support CoARC, especially during the AARC Summer Forums," remarked Trajecsys CEO, Brian Bright. "Given that we currently work with a large number of respiratory care programs across the country, it is a perfect fit. We are looking forward to a long, productive relationship with CoARC, and this relationship will further our ability to support the respiratory care education community as a whole."
"The CoARC Awards Ceremony held at the AARC Summer Forum is our premier event for publicly acknowledging programs and educators that continue to promote excellence in the provision of respiratory care through education of future respiratory therapists,"
About the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care
The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) (http://www.coarc.com) accredits entry into professional practice programs in respiratory care at the Associate, Baccalaureate, and Master's Degree level in the United States and its territories. The CoARC also accredits polysomnography programs offered by professional respiratory care degree programs in the United States. CoARC's mission is to ensure that high quality educational programs prepare competent respiratory therapists for practice, education, research, and service.
About Trajecsys
Trajecsys (http://www.trajecsys.com) was founded in 2005 by two educators who designed an online system featuring clinical recordkeeping for Program Directors, Faculty, Clinical Education Staff, and Students. Trajecsys provides reports with multiple filtering options, tracking of clinical hours, and management of assessments/
