Retro-Bit® Publishes SNES® & NES® Cartridges Packed with Multiple Classic Games
Join the retro revival with officially licensed cartridges and exclusive collectibles
Retro-Bit's smash-hit lineup includes:
Data East All-Star Collection
Enjoy some of the very best games from the Data East library with the All Star Collection cartridge. Published by Retro-Bit® for your NES® consoles, this 5-in-1 cart compiles a must have list of retro classics.
Games Included:
• Ring King
• Bad Dudes
• Side Pocket
• BurgerTime
• Buggy Popper
Data East Classic Collection
The Classic Collection from Data East brings you a brand new 5-in-1 cartridge for your original or 3rd party SNES® console. Published by Retro-Bit® with you in mind. Stop searching, sit back, and enjoy these classics on one cartridge.
Games Included:
• Fighter's History
• Fighter's History Mizoguchi
• Magical Drop
• Magical Drop 2
• Super Side Pocket
Data East Joe & Mac: Ultimate Caveman Collection
All 3 smash hits in 1 compilation for the first time! Includes all 3 Super Nintendo® / Super Famicom Joe & Mac games - Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Congo's Caper (Joe & Mac Sequel) and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. Joe & Mac will bring you back in time! Relive the adventure as you travel every nostalgic level and battle enemies along the path.
Games Included:
• Joe and Mac
• Congo's Caper
• Joe and Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
Jaleco Brawler's Pack
Test your might with the new Jaleco Brawler's Pack, featuring 4 side scrolling wcj beat em ups on one cartridge. Published by Retro-Bit® and compatible with all original or 3rd party SNES® consoles. Are you up to the challenge?
Games Included:
• Rival Turf
• Brawl Brothers
• The Peace Keepers
• Tuff E Nuff
"What's amazing about these Retro-Bit multi-cartridge collector's series is the tremendous value they offer. At an affordable price, fans are not only treated to an amazing anthology of classic games, but receive exclusive collectibles any retro gaming fan can appreciate. We are excited about this amazing collaboration (with Data East and Jaleco) to help grow and be a part of their library of classic cartridges."
With the success of Retro-Bit's console line up, which a majority operate on gaming cartridges, the multi-cart collection compliments the entire retro-gaming experience. Retro-Bit continues to make great strides to bridge the gap between gamers past and present.
* MSRP (Tax not included) - Subject to change without notice
**Dust cover only available for SNES cartridges
"Innex Inc" is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated.
"Retro-Bit" is a registered trademark of Retro-Bit.
"Data East" is a registered trademark of the Data East Corporation.
© G-Mode Corporation
Jaleco LTD., is a limited liability company
About Retro-Bit
A leader in the retro gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories and controllers. From the original Atari® to the PlayStation®
About Innex Inc.
Innex Inc was founded in 2004 on the principles of innovation, fun, and a commitment to customer service. Over a decade later and they continue to offer the Innex Experience of offering customers a wide variety of video-game related toys and peripherals at a competitive price.
Innex is an award-winning leader in global distribution offering multiple services and shipping plans. They partner with the most recognizable and trusted brands and licenses in the industry. More information can be found online at innexinc.com.
Retro-Bit is a registered trademark of Kool Brands, LLC.
Innex Inc is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated.
All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
Due to a policy of continuous product improvement, Retro-Bit reserves the right to change specifications and content without notice.
