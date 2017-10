Retro-Bit® Publishes SNES® & NES® Cartridges Packed with Multiple Classic Games

Join the retro revival with officially licensed cartridges and exclusive collectibles

-- For retro gaming fans looking to build their collection in one easy step, Retro-Bit® has provided the perfect solution - Multi-Cartridges!Retro-Bit® has partnered up with legendary game publishers Data East and Jaleco to release new SNES® ($34.99*) and NES® ($29.99*) cartridges loaded with officially licensed popular games. Available in time for the holidays this December, each cartridge is compatible with the original SNES®, NES® and select Retro-Bit® consoles. The cartridges are accompanied with an exclusive button and sticker set along with a collectible retail box, full color instruction manual and protective hard dust cover**.Retro-Bit's smash-hit lineup includes:Enjoy some of the very best games from the Data East library with the All Star Collection cartridge. Published by Retro-Bit® for your NES® consoles, this 5-in-1 cart compiles a must have list of retro classics.Games Included:• Ring King• Bad Dudes• Side Pocket• BurgerTime• Buggy PopperThe Classic Collection from Data East brings you a brand new 5-in-1 cartridge for your original or 3rd party SNES® console. Published by Retro-Bit® with you in mind. Stop searching, sit back, and enjoy these classics on one cartridge.Games Included:• Fighter's History• Fighter's History Mizoguchi• Magical Drop• Magical Drop 2• Super Side PocketAll 3 smash hits in 1 compilation for the first time! Includes all 3 Super Nintendo® / Super Famicom Joe & Mac games - Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Congo's Caper (Joe & Mac Sequel) and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. Joe & Mac will bring you back in time! Relive the adventure as you travel every nostalgic level and battle enemies along the path.Games Included:• Joe and Mac• Congo's Caper• Joe and Mac 2: Lost in the TropicsTest your might with the new Jaleco Brawler's Pack, featuring 4 side scrolling wcj beat em ups on one cartridge. Published by Retro-Bit® and compatible with all original or 3rd party SNES® consoles. Are you up to the challenge?Games Included:• Rival Turf• Brawl Brothers• The Peace Keepers• Tuff E Nuff"What's amazing about these Retro-Bit multi-cartridge collector's series is the tremendous value they offer. At an affordable price, fans are not only treated to an amazing anthology of classic games, but receive exclusive collectibles any retro gaming fan can appreciate. We are excited about this amazing collaboration (with Data East and Jaleco) to help grow and be a part of their library of classic cartridges."Said Ron Pang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Innex® Inc. ( https://innexinc.com/ ), exclusive distributor of Retro-Bit.With the success of Retro-Bit's console line up, which a majority operate on gaming cartridges, the multi-cart collection compliments the entire retro-gaming experience. Retro-Bit continues to make great strides to bridge the gap between gamers past and present.Press Kit Available: HERE ( http://bit.ly/ MultiCartPress * MSRP (Tax not included) - Subject to change without notice**Dust cover only available for SNES cartridges"Innex Inc" is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated."Retro-Bit" is a registered trademark of Retro-Bit."Data East" is a registered trademark of the Data East Corporation.© G-Mode CorporationJaleco LTD., is a limited liability companyA leader in the retro gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories and controllers. From the original Atari® to the PlayStation®and almost anything in between, Retro-Bit offers the best new ways to play old games. Retro-Bit can be found online at retro-bit.com, Facebook (@Retrobitgaming)and Twitter (@RetroBitGaming)Innex Inc was founded in 2004 on the principles of innovation, fun, and a commitment to customer service. Over a decade later and they continue to offer theof offering customers a wide variety of video-game related toys and peripherals at a competitive price.Innex is an award-winning leader in global distribution offering multiple services and shipping plans. They partner with the most recognizable and trusted brands and licenses in the industry. More information can be found online at innexinc.com.