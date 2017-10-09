Extra! Extra! OurSeniors.net Magazine coming to Broward and Palm Beach Counties

OurSeniors.NET Magazine

-- Starting in January 2018 OurSeniors.NET will expand its all-things-senior activities into Broward and Palm Beach counties. OurSeniors.NET has already established itself as a "go-to" resource for the seniors of Volusia and Flagler counties. It is recognized for its skill and dedication in serving a wide spectrum of senior needs ranging from finding senior assisted living and memory care living to locating a Florida attorney or a Florida CPA.OurSeniors.NET is more than a seniors directory, it features a variety of special services like the Senior Transition Pro Team, a network of independent professionals in law, estate planning, medicine, accounting and other fields essential to senior life. It publishes its own on-line and printed senior living magazine,and fields agrowing team of Approved Vendors, who supply products and services to the senior market. From its start, OurSeniors.NET has grown and prospered in the Volusia-Flagler area.Why should OurSeniors.NET expand from that successful and comfortable base into Broward and Palm Beach counties? Because, that is where a large part of the senior market resides! OurSeniors.NET has a core mission: serving the needs of seniors. At the same time, our organization provides a means for professionals, businesses, and service providers to communicate with the senior market. Seniors are the most brand-loyal age group, and OurSeniors.NET serves their needs by connecting them to dependable, vetted businesses, professionals and service providers who are sensitive to the needs of seniors.Those needs are a challenge to be met, but they also make up an important and growing market opportunity and Florida leads the way! The state of Florida has the highest proportion of seniors of any state in America. According to Census Bureau estimates, in 2016 seniors (aged 65+) were the largest age group In Palm Beach County, numbering an estimated 336,407 persons. For Broward County, the senior population was 286,444. Combined, this means that a market of almost 623,000 seniors need services like a Florida attorney, a Florida CPA, a senior real estate specialist, senior home care, memory care living and numerous other products and services tailored to the senior market. Is your business or professional practice getting to them first? Here is your opportunity!OurSeniors.NET is already well positioned to expand into the Broward and Palm Beach market. For some time, OurSeniors.NET has worked with Mrs. Cynthia Fiammetta-Lopez, a senior placement advisor with years of experience in the Broward-Palm Beach County area. As a certified Healthcare Supervisor who has worked with senior home care providers, assisted living and wcj memory care living facilities, and retirement communities in Florida, Cynthia has guided seniors through the placement process for years.Mrs. Fiammetta-Lopez will become the South Florida Manager for OurSeniors.NET, overseeing its efforts to meet the entire range of senior needs.At the same time, OurSeniors.NET has become a member of the world's largest business referral network, Business Network International or BNI. With over 211,000 members worldwide, last year BNI generated 8.8 million referrals resulting in $11.2 billion worth of business for its members. OurSeniors.NET belongs to the Victory Lane BNI Chapter, centered in the Daytona Beach-Volusia area. BNI members practice the 'gain by giving' philosophy, giving referrals, help, support and encouragement to other members. BNI membership will help OurSeniors.NET to meet its goal of service to seniors by connecting them to the businesses, service providers and professionals who are sensitive to senior needs.The core mission of OurSeniors.NET remains the same: serving seniors and providing a secure transition into senior life. At the same time, OurSeniors.net will offer an effective, targeted way for service providers, businesses and professionals to reach the senior market in Palm Beach and Broward counties. This is a "niche" market of 633,000 potential customers for both general and senior-related products and services.Through OurSeniors.NET, its web-based services and, professional practices and service providers can reach this large and growing audience with specific messages. If you want to target this important market in the Broward-Palm Beach area, contact OurSeniors.NET now! The deadline for our initial offering in the Palm Beach-Broward area is December 1, 2017.You can contact OurSeniors.NET and OurSeniors.NET Magazine by using any of these means-• Office Telephone: 866-333-2657• Fax: 386-262-1025• Email:sales@OurSeniors.net• Webpage:www.OurSeniors.net• Postal Address: PO Box 730956 • Ormond Beach, Fl 32173Remember, the initial deadline is December 1st, 2017.