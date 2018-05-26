News By Tag
OurSeniors.net welcomes Tree Work Now to the family
When founder, Evan Kellar, started Tree Work Now, he knew there were already many competitors in Central Florida. But he also knew that his integrity and commitment to excellence were qualities that could set him apart from others in the industry. One of the company goals at Tree Work Now is to provide extraordinary client care, another is to nurture long-term client relationships. These ideas represent values that are evident in the company at all levels, and at all times.
"Every Detail. Every Time." – that is the motto at Tree Work Now. One of the details is evident in the hiring process. Potential workers are verified with drug screening and background checks prior to employment. Another detail, noticeable at a jobsite, is the safety gear worn and used by all employees. It is also noteworthy that Tree Work Now is so committed to customer satisfaction, that they do not accept payment until the job has been completed. These are some of the practices that make Tree Work Now a well-respected business in the community, and a valued partner with the OurSeniors.net Approved Vendors (https://www.ourseniors.net/
Tree Work Now is the home of the Property Promise. The Property Promise starts with doing everything in their power to prevent damage, but also includes prompt repairs when any damage does occur. With the stellar reputation earned by Tree Work Now, the Property Promise provides further assurance that every job will be completed in a professional manner, and with a satisfied customer.
At OurSeniors.net, we strive to provide resources that meet our high standards in serving seniors. Approved vendors agree to abide by the OurSeniors.net Code of Ethics in serving the senior community. As we welcome Tree Work Now to this growing network, please visit OurSeniors.net Approved Vendors (https://www.ourseniors.net/
Through the OurSeniors.net Magazine, we strive to be a reliable source of information and services to the senior community. Visit our website OurSeniors.net (https://www.ourseniors.net/
