OurSeniors.net welcomes Tree Work Now to the family

 
 
Tree Work Now
Tree Work Now
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- OurSeniors.net is pleased to welcome Tree Work Now to the approved network of senior-friendly businesses. Tree Work Now currently serves seven counties in Central Florida, including Volusia and Flagler. The Orlando-based tree service and arborists have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), earned the 2017 Super Service Award from Angie's List, and were named Central Florida's top-rated tree service by the Orlando Sentinel in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

         When founder, Evan Kellar, started Tree Work Now, he knew there were already many competitors in Central Florida. But he also knew that his integrity and commitment to excellence were qualities that could set him apart from others in the industry. One of the company goals at Tree Work Now is to provide extraordinary client care, another is to nurture long-term client relationships. These ideas represent values that are evident in the company at all levels, and at all times.

         "Every Detail. Every Time." – that is the motto at Tree Work Now. One of the details is evident in the hiring process. Potential workers are verified with drug screening and background checks prior to employment. Another detail, noticeable at a jobsite, is the safety gear worn and used by all employees. It is also noteworthy that Tree Work Now is so committed to customer satisfaction, that they do not accept payment until the job has been completed. These are some of the practices that make Tree Work Now a well-respected business in the community, and a valued partner with the OurSeniors.net Approved Vendors (https://www.ourseniors.net/directory).

         Tree Work Now is the home of the Property Promise. The Property Promise starts with doing everything in their power to prevent damage, but also includes prompt repairs when any damage does occur. With the stellar reputation earned by Tree Work Now, the Property Promise provides further assurance that every job will be completed in a professional manner, and with a satisfied customer.

         At OurSeniors.net, we strive to provide resources that meet our high standards in serving seniors. Approved vendors agree to abide by the OurSeniors.net Code of Ethics in serving the senior community. As we welcome Tree Work Now to this growing network, please visit OurSeniors.net Approved Vendors (https://www.ourseniors.net/directory).

         Through the OurSeniors.net Magazine, we strive to be a reliable source of information and services to the senior community. Visit our website OurSeniors.net (https://www.ourseniors.net/) to locate online resources. Read our senior living magazine, OurSeniors.net Magazine (https://www.ourseniors.net/magazine/), for articles and resources. Visit OurSeniors.net Approved Vendors (https://www.ourseniors.net/directory) to locate Tree Work Now and others with the sensitivity, knowledge, and skills to effectively serve seniors.
