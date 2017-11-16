News By Tag
OurSeniors.NET Expands to Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties
This means that there is an enormous need for products, services, reliable information and professional practices aimed at the senior market. Starting in the winter of 2017, OurSeniors.NET will step up to help fill that need in South Florida. OurSeniors.NET brings its established statewide network and tools to this task, including-
· Ourseniors.NET- Our website providing content, information and an all-things-senior directory of services aimed at the 55+ market.
· OurSeniors.NET Magazine (http://online.fliphtml5.com/
The OurSeniors.NET Approved Vendor Program offering trustworthy information about the things OurSeniors.NET does best-
· Locating senior home care providers
· Finding and vetting senior assisted living facilities
· Finding in-home senior care
· Evaluating retirement communities in Florida and active senior communities in Florida
· Referring residents to the 55+ communities in Florida
· Helping with Medicare assisted living
At the same time, OurSeniors.NET has become a member of the world's largest business referral network, Business Network International or BNI. With over 211,000 members worldwide, last year BNI generated 8.8 million referrals resulting in $11.2 billion worth of business for its members. OurSeniors.NET belongs to the Victory Lane BNI Chapter, centered in the Daytona Beach-Volusia area. BNI members practice the 'gain by giving' wcj philosophy, giving referrals, help, support and encouragement to other members. BNI membership will help OurSeniors.NET to meet its goal of service to seniors by connecting them to the businesses, service providers and professionals who are sensitive to senior needs. President and Founder Julian G. Cantillo, L.P.N. is also a member of the Daytona Beach Chapter of The Rotary International Club that originated in 1921.
OurSeniors.NET is a go-to resource for all-things-senior, a seniors' directory for conducting a Florida attorney search, looking for a Florida CPA, locating financial advice for seniors, finding a senior real estate specialist or locating memory care living for your loved one. By expanding to the Dade-Broward-
Please contact us by calling toll free at 866-333-2657 or by clicking the Contact Uslink here or on the Ourseniors.NET Home Page.Enjoy the new OurSeniors.NET website (https://www.ourseniors.net/
