News By Tag
* Axiom
* Marketing
* Bbb
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiom Administrative Services Honored with A+ Rating from BBB
Select businesses earn BBB Accreditation by undergoing a thorough evaluation and upholding the BBB Code of Business Practices. The A+ Rating from the BBB means that Axiom has passed a stringent examination that includes business history, competency in their field of business, compliance with all laws and regulations, transparency of business practice and a history of successful resolution of any complaints. "A+" is the very highest rating that a business can earn from the BBB, and Axiom is honored to have received this impressive ranking. The public recognizes the BBB Seal as a sign that a business or non-profit organization is trustworthy and dependable.
Axiom Administrative Services was founded in 2009 to provide expert service in the field of digital advertising. That area of enterprise has grown impressively over the years. Businesses of all types, service providers, professional practices and non-profits all understand the importance of digital marketing, social media and internet presence. Digital advertising has revolutionized the ways in which business and non-profit organizations communicate with the public. Digital advertising and marketing is an enterprise that changes literally every day, requiring constant dedication, education and reeducation just to stay current.
Axiom provides fsbdt digital marketing solutions to small business, non-profits and service providers. Axiom's work for the OurSeniors.net organization is one of its most unique and successful online, social media and traditional print marketing efforts. Both Axiom and OurSeniors.net have realized the importance of marketing to seniors. In the state of Florida, seniors comprise about twenty percent of the total population and must be targeted in any successful digital advertising effort.
OurSeniors.net combines a dedication to serving the needs of seniors and their loved ones with a proven record as a way for professionals, small businesses, service providers and non-profits to communicate with the senior market. The OurSeniors.net organization has assembled a team of professionals and businesses that all share a special sensitivity to the needs of the senior marketplace. Axiom has played a big part in the success of OurSenors.net, providing digital marketing, social media and online support, as well as a traditional printed magazine. OurSeniors.net Magazine is published four times yearly and widely distributed in both the Volusia-Flagler and South Florida areas.
The Better Business Bureau A+ Rating is an important accomplishment for Axiom. It reflects years of trustworthy, dependable service while meeting the digital advertising needs of all its clients, including OurSeniors.net. It means that Axiom has maintained the highest business and ethical standards as it meets the challenges of marketing in the digital age.
Axiom's business team can combine traditional marketing tools like printed and direct mail advertising with local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and digital marketing services to build your marketing and branding strategy. Visit Axiom Administrative Services online (www.axiomadminserv.com) or by calling toll-free at 800-888-6348.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2018