'MBF' Adds Two More Powerful Actors

MBF (Man's Best Friend) is now in development at Collective Development Inc. (CDI) aiming for a post-holiday shoot in Michigan. The films producers are looking to move into pre-production in Feb. with cameras rolling in March 2018.

Garry Nation and Melissa Anschutz

Collective Development Inc.

-- CDI has developed a strong reputation for producing powerful scripts while staying on budget and schedule. Their carefully selected artists are challenged with the task of highlighting or depicting important social-cultural themes within the story. The positive values can be seen reflected throughout its content.MBF is no different having been granted distribution in advance by Bridgestone Multi-Media Group, the same distributor releasing CDI's THE QUEST TRILOGY. This Anthony Hornus directed story turns the spotlight on the shared plight of our military vets and shelter dogs from a script by DJ Perry.CDI has already announced actors DJ Perry, Bobby Henline, Tim Abell and Tony Becker as being attached to the cast. MBF would like to welcome two more incredibly unique artists to the cast. Both have starred in films for CDI and are returning to once again do what they do best, creating dynamic and memorable roles. Garry Nation and Melissa Anschutz will play a team of prosecutors in the upcoming film. Intellect and sharp-edged performance are what the roles require. Anyone knowing either of these actors will attest to those qualities existing in abundance. The idea of these two actors playing off one another is truly exciting. Let's look closer at these two amazing artists.Garry Nation is a Texas-based actor whose debut as Rabbi Meir in Indescribable (ThornCrown Project, 2013) brought him immediate attention. Soon after he was cast in the title role in "Polycarp" (Henline Productions, 2015), for which he won the award for Best Actor at the International Christian Film Festival. Garry first worked with Collective Development Inc. starring as the elder Magi Melchior in the second installment of The Quest Trilogy, a biblical adventure series. Part 2 of the series that released Sept 5nationally is entitled wcj Chasing the Star. The story follows the three-wise men on their holy quest. Garry is a minister in real life as well. The multi-talented actor is also a musician, speaker, educator, and writer. He's also a scholar, holding the Ph.D. from a major Protestant seminary. Garry lives with his wife Linda and they have three grown children and a growing number of grandchildren.Melissa Anchutz has an ever-growing resume of multi-genre films. She has started to make a major mark in the independent scene with her starring turns as police officer/mom Dana, in "Ashes of Eden" and literary agent Anne Harper, in the thriller "Bestseller,"based on the book of the same name. Her standout performance as Mary, mother of Jesus in both "Forty Nights" and "The Christ Slayer" films has brought her much praise. Next year audiences can see her co-starring as mountain-woman Hester Thickett in the family western "Wild Faith" and Maddie Rawlings in the TV series "Land of the Outlaws," full of action. From tears and terror to kindness and compassion Melissa Anschutz can truly do it all. MBF is lucky to have her on board.CDI will continue to make additional announcements concerning their cast as they move forward with development and into pre-production.MBF Facebook Social Media Site