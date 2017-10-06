News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. John S. Kim speaks at "From Injury to Addiction"
Dr. John S. Kim speaks out in support of patient advocacy and education at "From Injury to Addiction" Event.
"We were thrilled when Dr.Kim agreed to join this conversation. There's some ambivalence in the medical community to talk about Opioids because doctors have been characterized as pill pushers, but Dr.Kim believes the problem is systemic and can be addressed within the medical community." States Dr. Choi of Ichthus Injury Network, who is serving on the host committee for the event "From Injury to Addiction", "Conversely, Dr. Kim has been extremely vocal about responsible case management and advocating for patient education. He fearlessly leads the charge that the medical community has an opportunity and a responsibility to end this crisis."
Dr.Kim knows that there are many challenges his fellow physicians are facing, he states "Patient education is an important part of health care but progressively, physicians are squeezed by reduced reimbursement to see more patients in less time. Physicians are limited in how many patients can be seen adequately in a single day."
The event "From Insult to Injury" will take place, Wednesday October 18 from 6-9 PM
The Pali Winery is located at:
500 South Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA. 92805
http://www.paliwineco.com/
Tickets can be purchased online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Social Plexxus promotes personal and professional growth through thought leadership, networking and professional development events as well as social media and public relations.
@social_plexxus https://www.facebook.com/
Press Contact:
Amee Gray
Ms.Gray Marketing
Los Angeles, California.
818-522-3654
amee@msgraymarketing.com
Contact
Amee Gray
Ms.Gray Marketing
***@msgraymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse