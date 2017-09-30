 
Dr.Angelique Campen Leads the Medical Community in seeking solutions to the Opiod Crisis

Dr. Angelique Campen will be the keynote speaker at the first in a series of thought leadership meetings produced by, Social Plexxus. The Event Series will address the complex and evolving opioid crisis.
 
 
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Angelique Campen will be the keynote speaker at the first in a series of thought leadership meetings produced by, Social Plexxus. The Event Series will address the complex and evolving opioid crisis. The first event topic in the series is focused on opioid addictions as they result from a personal or workplace Injury.

Traumatic work place and accident related Injuries often require surgery or an involved series of therapies that can take many months to complete.  In either scenario, opioids are often prescribed to relieve acute pain.  Doctors intend for these to be used only as a short term comfort measure during recovery and rehabilitation.  However, a patients use at home is unsupervised and is often difficult to manage.  As well, Opioids are highly addictive.

As the nation broils in confusion about who to blame, and how it began, Doctor Campen, seeks to understand the science behind the solution.

As the Medical Director for BEMG (Burbank Emergency Medical Group) at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank California, as well as Clinical Instructor of Emergency Medicine at UCLA, Dr. Angelique Campen has seen her fair share of accidental overdose from drug abuse.  A tragedy that is unfortunately growing at an alarming rate since 1996, when Oxycontin first entered the market.

"In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to prescription opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates. This subsequently led to widespread diversion and misuse of these medications before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive.  Opioid overdose rates began to increase." Reflects Dr. Campen

Overdose rates have risen steadily over the last 20 years, wcj "In 2015, more than 33,000 Americans died as a result of an opioid overdose, including prescription opioids. That same year, an estimated 2 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers.  Every day, more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers (https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/m...),—is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.  The total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. "  Dr. Campen recites these statistics as if she has repeated them a thousand times, clearly this is what has her wheels spinning.

Dr. Campen is a champion in the fight for fair and ethical medical treatment.  Never one to shy away from controversy she advocates on the behalf of her patients with fierce determination and empathy.  She has published numerous papers and won many accolades for her research in Emergency Medicine as well was pancreatic adenocarcinoma.  She has been featured in and received accolades on ABC news and countless national publications.

As the director of the Emergency room, she is a beloved captain and an ardent mentor and support system for a huge staff of fellow physicians, residents, surgeons, and is especially loved by the incredible team of nurses.

As a graduate of Marlborough High School, magna cum laude at Georgetown University, and UCLA School of Medicine, Dr Campen completed her residency in Emergency medicine at the UCLA/ Olive View-UCLA Residency Program and served as chief resident there in her final year.   She holds an MBA in health care management, is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, serves on the wellness committee for the American College of Emergency Physicians, as well as a board member for Providence Saint Joseph Foundation. She volunteers her medical services at the LA Free Clinic, owns an aesthetic medicine practice, and lectures on "Delivering Bad News" and "How to keep yourself safe in the medical arena." Her latest passion is educating patients and helping to solve the opioid epidemic in healthcare.

She is proud mother to 13 year old twins Hunter and Paris as well as 11 year old Scarlett.  She has served on the board of The Ebell Women's Club, Wilshire Rotary, and the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

The event "From Insult to Injury" will take place, Wednesday October 18 from 6-9 PM.

The Pali Winery is located at:

500 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA. 92805

http://www.paliwineco.com/

Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/social-plexxus-and-ichthus-i...

Social Plexxus promotes personal and professional growth through thought leadership, networking and professional development events as well as social media and public relations.

@social_plexxus https://www.facebook.com/Social-Plexxus-529855220688369/

Press Contact:

Amee Gray

Ms.Gray Marketing

Los Angeles, California.

818-522-3654

amee@msgraymarketing.com

Media Contact
Amee Gray, Ms.Gray Marketing
amee@msgraymarketing.com
amee@msgraymarketing.com
Source:
Email:***@msgraymarketing.com
Tags:Opioid Crisis, Workers Compensation, Personal Injury
Industry:Health
Location:Studio City - California - United States
Subject:Events
