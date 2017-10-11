 
Mr. Jonathan Bakhsheshian speaks on the legal ramifications of opioid abuse

Mr. Jonathan Bakhsheshian speaks on the legal ramifications of opioid abuse at "From Injury to Addiction" Event.
 
 
jonathan headshot.
jonathan headshot.
 
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It's 7:00 PM on a Thursday in Beverly Hills, which is Happy Hour for most young professionals in the neighborhood. Not for Mr. Jonathan Bakhsheshian, who sits with a stack of case files pouring over discovery, documents, and an onset of issues.

As an attorney with the Banafsheh Danesh & Javid, a law firm in Beverly Hills, California, Mr. Bakhsheshian sees a wide variety of cases ranging from catastrophic injuries to wrongful death cases against both private and public entities. He handles clients from a wide variety of socioeconomic and racial backgrounds and asserts that "no matter how big the case or how small the injury, we treat each file with the same amount of devotion."

Mr. Bakhsheshian attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, graduating with honors and was recognized for his advocacy skills and was a recipient of the Regent Scholarship Award. In addition to his classroom training, Jonathan externed for the United States District Court, Central District of California; United States Attorney's Office, Department of Justice; Bankruptcy Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California; Los Angeles Superior Court; and for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

"Most cases are flooded with a variety of complex issues. As soon as I get the file, I identify those issues and resolve them before they affect the case." As for solutions, Mr. Bakhsheshian has seen a lot of success in "communicating directly with clients and physicians as much as possible and monitoring these cases very closely. It certainly adds to the amount of time that the medical professionals and I are spending on these cases but if you don't, you potentially have a much more difficult case to resolve."

Jonathan prides himself on being a tough, creative, and fair legal advocate for all of his clients wcj and has successfully recovered over millions of dollars on behalf of his clients.

On October 18, 2017, Mr. Bakhsheshian joins the medical community in the thought leadership meeting "From Injury to Addiction" dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis. He will speak about the legal ramifications of opioid abuse.

The event "From Insult to Injury" will take place, Wednesday, October 18 from 6-9 PM

The Pali Winery is located at:

500 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA. 92805

http://www.paliwineco.com/

Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/social-plexxus-and-ichthus-i...

Social Plexxus promotes personal and professional growth through thought leadership, networking, and professional development events as well as social media and public relations.

@social_plexxus https://www.facebook.com/Social-Plexxus-529855220688369/

Press Contact:

Amee Gray

Ms. Gray Marketing

Los Angeles, California.

818-522-3654

amee@msgraymarketing.com

Source:
Email:***@ameegray.com Email Verified
Tags:Opioid Crisis, Workers Compensation, Personal Injury
Industry:Medical
Location:Studio City - California - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share