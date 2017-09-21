News By Tag
Jennifer Pennifer Bakes, Mini Cheesecake Bakery to be featured on CBS hit show, "Thi
Sunday, October 8, at 2PM on CBS, This is LA will feature a segment on Jennifer Saltzmann and her beautiful Palms Community Bakery, Jennifer Pennifer Bakes. The episode is hosted by Olivia Jordan, Miss USA 2015 and will air after the LA Chargers
Jennifer decided to open her bakery in the Palms Community as the area is near and dear to her heart. "It doesn't have the most foot traffic, and it's not quite as built up as some of our neighboring communities, but I love the people here." Jennifer grew up not far from her shop and her 3 children and Jennifer herself are all alumnae of The CrossRoads School in Santa Monica, also not far from her shop. In fact several of her Palms Community wcj neighbors are also alumnae of the school. "It's almost like being in a small town but with great colleges and Universities nearby. And with Silicon beach booming over here, there is so much going on."
Jennifer Pennifer Bakes has more than 30 cheesecake flavors and also offers some flavors with a gluten free crust. Cheesecakes are available in store and can be ordered in advance for parties and events. "We are a gourmet cheesecakery based in L.A., California. We feature mini cheesecakes, fair-trade organic coffees and teas, and vegan desserts along with sandwiches and salads. We use only organic, free-range eggs, hormone-free dairy and local organic fruit."
Jennifer Pennifer Bakes is located at 10428 national blvd., LA, CA 90034. Call ahead for large orders (424) 298-8170. Flavors can be found online www.jenniferpenniferbakes.com and @jenniferpenniferbakes
Press Contact:
Amee Gray
Ms.Gray Marketing
Los Angeles, California.
818-522-3654
amee@msgraymarketing.com
Contact
Ms.Gray Marketing
Los Angeles, California.
***@msgraymarketing.com
