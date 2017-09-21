 
News By Tag
* #ivegotthisthingforcheesecake
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221


Jennifer Pennifer Bakes, Mini Cheesecake Bakery to be featured on CBS hit show, "Thi

Sunday, October 8, at 2PM on CBS, This is LA will feature a segment on Jennifer Saltzmann and her beautiful Palms Community Bakery, Jennifer Pennifer Bakes. The episode is hosted by Olivia Jordan, Miss USA 2015 and will air after the LA Chargers
 
 
IMG_2253
IMG_2253
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
#ivegotthisthingforcheesecake

Industry:
Food

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Reports

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Saltzmann opened her bakery early this year after a high demand for her signature mini cheesecakes forced her to set up shop with industrial sized appliances.  Jennifer had been selling her cheesecakes to restaurants, bakeries and grocery store chains for some time, when she started getting requests through her distributors for catered events and private parties.  "Every time I would drop off cheesecakes to stores, someone would hand me a card and say, "Oh this lady came by wanting 10 dozen cakes for her baby shower or bridal shower or sweet 16 or BarMitzvah". I had been renting space in a commercial kitchen to meet the demand for the stores selling my cheesecakes, but the more time I needed to rent kitchen space for catering, I quickly realized, I Should just rent my own bakery and have a kitchen of my own."

Jennifer decided to open her bakery in the Palms Community as the area is near and dear to her heart.  "It doesn't have the most foot traffic, and it's not quite as built up as some of our neighboring communities, but I love the people here."  Jennifer grew up not far from her shop and her 3 children and Jennifer herself are all alumnae of The CrossRoads School in Santa Monica, also not far from her shop.  In fact several of her Palms Community wcj neighbors are also alumnae of the school.  "It's almost like being in a small town but with great colleges and Universities nearby.  And with Silicon beach booming over here, there is so much going on."

Jennifer Pennifer Bakes has more than 30 cheesecake flavors and also offers some flavors with a gluten free crust.  Cheesecakes are available in store and can be ordered in advance for parties and events.  "We are a gourmet cheesecakery based in L.A., California. We feature mini cheesecakes, fair-trade organic coffees and teas, and vegan desserts along with sandwiches and salads. We use only organic, free-range eggs, hormone-free dairy and local organic fruit."

Jennifer Pennifer Bakes is located at 10428 national blvd., LA, CA 90034.  Call ahead for large orders  (424) 298-8170.  Flavors can be found online www.jenniferpenniferbakes.com and @jenniferpenniferbakes

Press Contact:

Amee Gray

Ms.Gray Marketing

Los Angeles, California.

818-522-3654

amee@msgraymarketing.com

Contact
Ms.Gray Marketing
Los Angeles, California.
***@msgraymarketing.com
End
Source:Jennifer Pennifer Bakes
Email:***@msgraymarketing.com
Tags:#ivegotthisthingforcheesecake
Industry:Food
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ms.Gray Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share