Scientific Animations 'Shares its Power' on World Heart Day
This World Heart Day, Scientific Animations explained the complex anatomy of heart and some prominent cardiac conditions through medical animation visuals and Virtual Reality.
Scientific Animations focussed on some prominent cardiac conditions and explained them through medical animation visuals and VR. The medical visuals explained the complex anatomy of heart and the common conditions associated with it in an easy-to-understand manner.
"We aimed to raise awareness about heart problems through understanding its anatomy and internal structure. We showcased the functioning of cardiac system and some related ailments through 3d-medical animations and visuals. Since cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in the United States, we thought World Heart Day would be an apt day to share wcj some knowledge", said Girish Khera, M.D., Scientific Animations.
"The animations and graphics were designed meticulously to depict the cardiac functioning to help people understand in a more comprehensive way", Girish added.
The series comprised of comprehensively written pieces, corroborated with the corresponding medical animations and visual to set a clear picture of the issues.
In an attempt of its own kind, the company leveraged Virtual Reality to offer a roller-coaster ride inside the heart. Something that doesn't only make learning more fun, but interactive for those who wish to explore the functioning of heart.
Take the ride here: https://youtu.be/
Here's a snapshot of the initiative: Medical Animations For Heart's Structure and Related Conditions (http://www.scientificanimations.com/
About Scientific Animations: Founded in 2004 by veteran Indian-American entrepreneurs Girish Khera and Ashish Khera, Scientific Animations is a full-service medical animation and integrated e-learning solutions company with a unique value proposition. Check out our services here:
http://www.scientificanimations.com/
