 
News By Tag
* Virtual Reality
* 3d Medical Animation
* VR Platform
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

'Fantastic Voyage' by Scientific Animations gets featured on a Leading Global VR Platform

It's time for VR lovers to get mesmerized by a journey inside the human body.
 
 
3D medical animation still showing blood flowing through kidney.
3D medical animation still showing blood flowing through kidney.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Virtual Reality
3d Medical Animation
VR Platform

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Montclair - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Partnerships

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The iconic glass aquarium like journey inside the human body, titled "Fantastic Voyage" produced by Scientific Animations, recently got featured on VeeR.tv, a leading Virtual Reality video showcasing platform that connects VR fans from over 160 countries.

The 3D animated video offers an immersive virtual experience by letting viewers fly through a beating heart, travel through the cerebral cortex, and float up the abdominal vein.

"The purpose of Fantastic Voyage is to give a glimpse of the potential of VR in the healthcare domain, and what the future holds. Unlike most VR applications, this video goes beyond user entertainment. We attempted to help viewers learn about the human body through a guided tour in an immersive-interactive environ.", said Girish Khera, MD, Scientific Animations.

"And it's a matter of immense joy that Veer.tv featured our work among few of some of the greatest works in the VR space. This would help our showcase reach out to VR fans, and to businesses that are still pondering over ways to put VR to its best use", Girish added.

Medical professionals have been developing and implementing virtual reality, in ways that can help them train, diagnose, and treat in myriad situations. However, so far, the research on it was focused on controlled clinical applications. It's only recently the scope of VR in outpatient therapy, as well as general wellness solutions has been realized. Also, the commercial availability of the tech has opened new doors for it to enter the world of medicine and healing.

The biggest challenge in VR is not just in the making, but in the output. VeeR.tv works with all the major distribution channels including iOS, Android, Web VR, HTC Vive, Google Daydream and Xiaomi VR.. It's the go-to spot for most renowned creative directors and VR artists for not just getting updates on the technology but also to enjoy a seamless VR experience.

To know more about fantastic voyage check out: http://www.scientificanimations.com/fantastic-voyage-vr-M...

About Scientific Animations
Founded in 2004, Scientific Animations, a U.S.-based 3D Medical Animation studio and Integrated E-learning solutions company, has recently forayed into the Virtual Reality space. To learn more about their expertise, click here to reach out: http://www.scientificanimations.com/contact-us/ (http://www.scientificanimations.com//contact-us/?utm_sour...)

Contact
Ashish Khera
+1.973.638.2027
***@scientificanimations.com
End
Source:Scientific Animations
Email:***@scientificanimations.com Email Verified
Tags:Virtual Reality, 3d Medical Animation, VR Platform
Industry:Marketing
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientific Animation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share