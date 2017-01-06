 
Scientific Animations partners with NutritionFacts.org to spread awareness about Insulin Resistance

Scientific Animations and NutritionFacts.org came together to develop a fascinating 3D medical animation video depicting the cause of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Scientific Animations, a U.S. based medical animations company headquartered in California, has recently joined forces with Nutritionfacts.org to spread awareness on "insulin resistance". The companies came together to develop a fascinating 3D medical animation video depicting the cause of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. The video shows how fat buildup in muscle cells act as a blocking mechanism that reduce insulin sensitivity.

People with insulin resistance have cells that cannot use insulin effectively due to malabsorption. This causes blood sugar to rise since muscles are not effective at accepting glucose from the blood. When blood glucose levels reach higher than normal, but not high enough to manifest into type 2 diabetes, the condition is called prediabetes. Being overweight or obese is one proposed cause of being at risk for insulin resistance. The video by NutritionFacts.org, originally a three-part series on the cause of type 2 diabetes, was created to better understand dietary interventions to prevent and treat the epidemic.

Check out the video here: http://www.scientificanimations.com/we-joined-nutritionfa...

Scientific Animations has helped many pharma and medical device companies explain medicine through captivating visuals. "The association between Scientific Animations and Nutrition Facts is a natural one, as we both perform the same function, [that of] educating consumers and professionals on advancement in medicine and healthcare." said Ashish Khera, co-founder of Scientific Animations. "Our coming together means the best of Dr. Greger's research delivered in a visually appealing and memorable package".

Nutritionfacts.org is a science-based public service; Dr. Michael Greger empowers people take charge of their own nutrition through cutting-edge research, well written blogs, and compelling videos.

Dr. Greger is a physician, a New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. A founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, he is licensed as a general practitioner specializing in clinical nutrition.

"Dr. Greger's credibility in clinical nutrition doesn't need any introduction in the online world, and working with him on this crucial project was a privilege. We're happy to contribute to the cause, and looking forward to help his expertise gain further reach in the future", said Girish Khera, MD of Scientific Animations.

About Scientific Animations: Founded in 2004 by veteran Indian-American entrepreneurs Girish Khera and Ashish Khera, Scientific Animations is a full-service medical animation and integrated e-learning solutions company with a unique value proposition. Check out our services here:

http://www.scientificanimations.com/

Click to Share