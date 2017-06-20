News By Tag
Scientific Animations dedicated a week to Women Health Issues
Scientific Animations directed its efforts towards raising awareness on major health issues prevailing amongst women like breast cancer, HIV, heart disease, reproductive disorders, and depression.
Conditions such as breast cancer, fertility disorders, HIV infection, heart disease and depression, were discussed through dedicated articles and every disease was associated with an example of a celebrity who successfully conquered it. The articles also talked about the treatment improvements, the drugs that can be helpful, and even the ongoing research in the field.
Each write-up was studded with insightful 3D Medical Animation or Graphic that explained the disorder in depth.
"Breast cancer, heart disease, etc covered under this initiative are certain conditions that affect women differently and often more severely than men. We felt the need to let women know that they are not alone in their battle against these.", Girish Khera, MD of Scientific Animations.
"Imparting knowledge through animated visuals is our forte. This time, the idea was to enable women tackle their medical issues by not just empowering them with knowledge but also introducing them to a role model to ease their path to recovery.", Girish added.
You can read the campaign articles here: http://www.scientificanimations.com/
About Scientific Animations: Founded in 2004 by veteran Indian-American entrepreneurs Girish Khera and Ashish Khera, Scientific Animations is a full-service medical animation and integrated e-learning solutions company with a unique value proposition. Check out our services here:
http://www.scientificanimations.com/
Contact
Ashish Khera
+1.973.638.2027
***@scientificanimations.com
