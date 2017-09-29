Twenty Years of Solution-Soft's Time Machine®

SolutionSoft Systems Inc, the leader in date and time testing software solutions, announces 20 years of Time Machine

-- Solution-Soft originally conceived Time Machine in 1997 as a practical solution to test date/time sensitive business logic on computer programs written prior to 1990, which used to abbreviate 4-digit years as 2-digits. There was fear that such a misreading would lead to a big software malfunction and potential widespread chaos. Time Machine was able to successfully assist such critical testing in a tight deadline. As a result, it became an eminent solution for Y2K compliance, specifically in banking, utilities systems, and government sectors.In 1998-1999, Time Machine was enhanced and made to be compatible with UNIX, Linux, and Windows. In the years leading up to the new millennium, Time Machine began to gain massive popularity as a reliable solution to not only the millennium bug, but any organization that ran date/time functional testing for Enterprise Resource Planning deployment.In the year 2000 and soon thereafter, Time Machine was widely adopted within the IT industry for time shift and forward date testing on core application projects. The new milestone of the usage started growing as its customers realized it could be utilized just as effectively for non Y2K related projects. Fairly quickly, Time Machine began to become widely recognized as the most efficient time-shift testing tool on the market. Solution-Soft's customers ranged from Banking mortgage/debt management application, Utilities SAP CRM/ISU, Insurance coverage/collection application, to Government taxation/pension applications.Throughout the 2000's, its popularity and demand continued to grow. Solution-Soft steadily invested in R&D and Time Machine received consistent expansions and improvements. It was utilized by everyone from Microsoft to IBM, HP, and implemented in substantial initiatives like the Affordable Care Act. With over 2000 customers worldwide, including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies, Time Machine was being utilized on a daily basis.Between 2015 and 2017, Solution-Soft introduced the Time Machine Product Suite which includes Enterprise Management Console, the Sync Server, and a multitude of Frameworks for Time Machine including Framework for Oracle, Framework for JBoss, Framework for WebLogic, and Framework for WebSphere. These products suites will continue to be an integral part of our existing customer's projects and will aid new comers in meeting their target date for their cloud & data center migration, digital transformation projects, and test automation, as well as just a brand new application implementation."SolutionSoft is honored to help enterprise and government customers to finish their mission critical software projects on time and under budget for over twenty years!" said Paul Wang, president at Solution-Soft."The next generation of digital experiences are going to be dynamic and moving more quickly, which will create significant challenges and complexities for our customers. With our expanded capability of Time Machine Suite products and wcj Clouds solutions, I'm confident our solutions will keep our customers on the leading edge of digital transformation, test automation, and cloud initiatives for many decades to come."With twenty successful years under Time Machine's belt, it's clear to see, time is always on your side.Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications. Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customer's needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP. Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI. Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.