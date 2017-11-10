 
Solution-Soft RedHat Container Debuts on Podcast

SolutionSoft Systems Inc. Announces a Certified RedHat Container
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Time Machine has been certified and published in the Red Hat Container Catalog (RHCC).  Time Machine can be deployed in Docker containersto help with validation and the time travel of the applications and this increased functionality fits directly in line with the purpose of containers.  With the partnership between Solution-Soft and RedHat, users are allowed for more fluid application deployment and greater functionality than seen in the past. Customers can download the Time Machine Container image directly from Redhat.

In light of this announcement, Raymond Watson, Director of Business Development at Solution-Soft, joined the RedHat X podcast to discuss the uses for Time Machine, as well as the fluidity of the certification process.  "Working with the connect team at RedHat and going through the certification process was quite smooth.  Solution-Soft got all of the information necessary and the process was well documented." said Raymond Watson.  After only a few iterations, the container was certified.

Information regarding Solution-Soft's Time Machine container can be heard on the RedHat Podcast Series today featured on Itunes and GooglePlay.

Listen Here:

https://access.redhat.com/containers/#/product/e89fd92942ef4fd0


About wcj Time Machine

Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget.  Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training.  Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready.  Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.

About Solution-Soft

Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with patent-pending software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications.  Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customers needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP.  Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI.

Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.

Contact:

Stephen Seymour

sseymour@solution-soft.com

408.346.1493

© Copyright 1993-2017 Solution-Soft and Time Machine are trademarks or registered trademarks of SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

Chris Seymour
***@solution-soft.com
Page Updated Last on: Nov 10, 2017
