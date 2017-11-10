News By Tag
Solution-Soft RedHat Container Debuts on Podcast
SolutionSoft Systems Inc. Announces a Certified RedHat Container
In light of this announcement, Raymond Watson, Director of Business Development at Solution-Soft, joined the RedHat X podcast to discuss the uses for Time Machine, as well as the fluidity of the certification process. "Working with the connect team at RedHat and going through the certification process was quite smooth. Solution-
Information regarding Solution-Soft's Time Machine container can be heard on the RedHat Podcast Series today featured on Itunes and GooglePlay.
About wcj Time Machine
Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.
About Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/
Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-
