Subscription for Time Machine®

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SolutionSoft will now offer an annual subscription for their flagship product, Time Machine.  This announcement has come on the heels of Time Machine's twentieth anniversary, which is being celebrated this year.

The product offered in this new subscription is the innovative and groundbreaking Time Machine Product Suite, which includes Sync Server, Enterprise Management Console, and a multitude of Frameworks for Time Machine including Framework for Oracle, Framework for JBoss, Framework for WebLogic, and Framework for Websphere.

The premier quality of this product suite is unaltered from what has made Time Machine the industry standard for twenty years.  However, instead of the perpetual license that was previously required, customers can now subscribe on an annual basis at a drastically reduced price point.

With this subscription model, customers only pay an annual subscription fee to use the product.  In addition to that, maintenance and technical support is included with no additional charge.  At the end of the annual cycle, the customers can decide to renew another year of subscription with the same footprint or transition to a different one.

"Many of our customers utilize Time Machine in the Clouds, which subscription model is the norm.  So they prefer to align our Time Machine Suite of products licensing model with the subscription model." said Paul Wang, President of SolutionSoft Systems Inc. "Simply put, our customers talked and we listened.

By introducing a subscription model at a more flexible price, Time Machine can now aid customers it never could in the past.  Enterprise companies, medium sized companies, and even small sized companies can now all benefit from this time shift testing solution.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL (https://solution-soft.com/content/downloads)

About Time Machine
Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget.  Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training.  Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready.  Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.

About wcj Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with patent-pending software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications.  Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customers needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP.  Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI.

Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.

Contact:

Stephen Seymour

sseymour@solution-soft.com

408.346.1400

© Copyright 1993-2017 Solution-Soft and Time Machine are trademarks or registered trademarks of SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.
