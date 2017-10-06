Subscription for Time Machine®

News By Tag
The product offered in this new subscription is the innovative and groundbreaking Time Machine Product Suite, which includes Sync Server, Enterprise Management Console, and a multitude of Frameworks for Time Machine including Framework for Oracle, Framework for JBoss, Framework for WebLogic, and Framework for Websphere.
The premier quality of this product suite is unaltered from what has made Time Machine the industry standard for twenty years. However, instead of the perpetual license that was previously required, customers can now subscribe on an annual basis at a drastically reduced price point.
With this subscription model, customers only pay an annual subscription fee to use the product. In addition to that, maintenance and technical support is included with no additional charge. At the end of the annual cycle, the customers can decide to renew another year of subscription with the same footprint or transition to a different one.
"Many of our customers utilize Time Machine in the Clouds, which subscription model is the norm. So they prefer to align our Time Machine Suite of products licensing model with the subscription model." said Paul Wang, President of SolutionSoft Systems Inc. "Simply put, our customers talked and we listened.
By introducing a subscription model at a more flexible price, Time Machine can now aid customers it never could in the past. Enterprise companies, medium sized companies, and even small sized companies can now all benefit from this time shift testing solution.
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL (https://solution-
About Time Machine
Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.
About wcj Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/
Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-
