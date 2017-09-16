News By Tag
Riverside Startup Week Features Tech Leader Matt Irving Thursday Sept 28 at 3:30
Matt Irving reveals secrets to bootstrapping a tech company startup based on his experience at starting SystemGoIT.com just 4 years ago.
SystemGo IT is in the highly competitive business of offering IT services to small and medium sized enterprises, including businesses, government agencies, and non-profits. Matt Irving and Chris Cook started the company four years ago and together they have grown the business rapidly and profitably from the beginning.
Matt has offered to share some of the secret sauce that helped his young company to go from a tech-centered enterprise to a business that needed to hire, fire, manage employees, sell services, wcj invoice and collect, and a million other day-to-day duties that a nerd may not have in his/her skill set.
Specifically Matt will cover:
In this session, I will take you through my experience on how to transition from being "tech" to "management"
1. Other topics to be covered could include:
2. Bootstrapping your first 3 years in business for profitability
3. Hiring and Firing employees
4. What should your company culture be?
If you would like to learn more about SystemGoIT.com or invite Matt to speak for your event, visit their website or call 951.266.6381
To learn more about the Riverside Startup Week and see a schedule of events, see https://Riversidestartupweek2017.sched.com/
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
