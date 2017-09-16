 
Riverside Startup Week Features Tech Leader Matt Irving Thursday Sept 28 at 3:30

Matt Irving reveals secrets to bootstrapping a tech company startup based on his experience at starting SystemGoIT.com just 4 years ago.
 
 
Matt Irving of SystemsGoIT.com
Matt Irving of SystemsGoIT.com
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Riverside and Techstars are producing a weeklong effort to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and provide a place where current and future startups can be inspired by community leaders, speakers, forums, and exhibitors who are active in the world of small business. Among the speakers will be Matt Irving of SystemGo IT whose company was recently awarded the Chamber of Commerce, Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. Matt will speak at 3:30 on Thursday September 28 at Riverside City Hall Grier Pavilion, 3900 Main Street, 7th Floor, City Hall,

SystemGo IT is in the highly competitive business of offering IT services to small and medium sized enterprises, including businesses, government agencies, and non-profits. Matt Irving and Chris Cook started the company four years ago and together they have grown the business rapidly and profitably from the beginning.

Matt has offered to share some of the secret sauce that helped his young company to go from a tech-centered enterprise to a business that needed to hire, fire, manage employees, sell services, wcj invoice and collect, and a million other day-to-day duties that a nerd may not have in his/her skill set.

Specifically Matt will cover:

In this session, I will take you through my experience on how to transition from being "tech" to "management", including business infrastructure, tools, management, and leadership practices.

1.     Other topics to be covered could include:

2.     Bootstrapping your first 3 years in business for profitability

3.     Hiring and Firing employees

4.     What should your company culture be?

If you would like to learn more about SystemGoIT.com or invite Matt to speak for your event, visit their website or call 951.266.6381

To learn more about the Riverside Startup Week and see a schedule of events, see https://Riversidestartupweek2017.sched.com/

Media Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
